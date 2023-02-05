Keanu Reeves Net Worth, Career, Relationships, and Philanthropy

Keanu Reeves net worth is not the news, but his growing female following who are dying for his smile is. The Canadian actor is currently making a lot of hearts beat as it’s almost time for John Wick 4. If you are one of them, you will want to know everything related.

This blog is dedicated to all the women out there simping for Keanu Reeves. Let us discover all about Keanu Reeves wife, life, children, career, net worth, and much more.

Who is Keanu Reeves

If you watch a lot of Hollywood movies, you know Keanu Reeves or can at least familiarize from the featured image. All those movie fanatics have watched “The Matrix” franchise or the “John Wick” series. Someone who hasn’t watched any of those must have seen “Dracula” or “Constantine”.

While we will discover his career graph today, we will also know why people love him so much. Keanu Reeves is not only one of the most talented stars in Hollywood, he is also one of the best people on earth. Why? Let us find out!

The early life of Keanu Reeves

Keanu Charles Reeves is a Canadian actor born on September 2, 1964. The meaning of his unique name translates as ‘cold breeze over the mountain.’ His birth place is Beirut, Lebanon, but he grew up in Toronto, Canada.

Reeves’s father is Samuel Reeves, and his mother’s name is Patricia. His father is originally from Hawaii, and his mother is of British origin.

Keanu Reeves didn’t get the privilege of having a stable childhood. His biological father left his mom when Keanu was three. After that, his mother married thrice again and caused him a disturbed upbringing.

His mom’s second husband, Paul Aaron, played a huge role in getting Keanu into acting. Even after his divorce from Patricia, he used to be in touch with Keanu.

Because of his grandmother’s Chinese origin, Keanu became familiar with Chinese culture. His childhood passion was playing ice hockey which he wanted to take as a profession. But later, he decided to become an actor for what the world knows him as today.

Reeves had dyslexia while growing up. It is a learning disorder that created trouble during his school life. As he grew up, extracurriculars drew him and he started performing on stage. His participation in “Romeo and Juliet” made him pursue acting.

Keanu Reeves career over four decades

1986

Like many other Hollywood actors, he began his acting career on the small screen. Then he landed his first movie role in 1986 when he starred in “Youngblood.”

You will be surprised to know that his remuneration was $3000 for that project. Now, the Keanu Reeves net worth is in millions.

After that, he went to Los Angeles where he starred in Tim Hunter’s “The River’s Edge” in 1986.

1989

“Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures” in 1989 played a huge role in building his acting career. His character Ted Logan was quite well-received by the audience. They often fail to differentiate between Ted Logan and Keanu Reeves!

1990

Then Keanu Reeves acted in two comedy movies called “Parenthood” in 1989 and “I Love You To Death” in 1990.

1991

Next, we saw him in “My Own Private Idaho” in 1991. He played the role of an FBI agent in 1991 “Point Break,” a pretty decent action movie.

1992

He portrayed a significant role of Jonathan Harker in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” in 1992.

1994

He was the protagonist in the “Speed” action film in 1994 alongside Sandra Bullock. Interestingly, he rejected doing “Speed 2” because he wanted to perform in a play instead. The sum he rejected was a whopping $11 million. He choose to act in “Hamlet” for a way less wage in comparison.

1997

He portrayed the role of an advocate in “The Devil’s Advocate” in 1997. Another interesting anecdote is that Keanu was comfortable taking less salary so that they could hire Al Pacino for the role of John Milton.

Eventually, he earned $8 million from this film which he wasn’t supposed to in the first place. The producers wanted Will Smith to do this film. Will rejected and it went to Reeves.

1999

The Matrix changed the world around for Keanu. Most people still recognize him as Neo, the protagonist of The Matrix.

2003

After finishing The Matrix Revolutions in 2003, Keanu Reeves went on to do some experiments.

2005

He wanted to test his acting skills by starring in Constantine in 2005.

2006

He then acted in the The Lake House in 2006

2008

The Day the Earth Stood Still was his 2008 film.

2014

For a span of six years, Keanu Reeves had to face hard times when his films were not getting the much-needed success. His acting career was practically going nowhere before he signed for the film John Wick in 2014.

2017

The second installment of the John Wick released in 2017.

2019

John Wick part three reflected the much needed success series for Reeves.

2023

But that’s not all! John Wick 4 is set to be released in March 2023. And people are still determining whether that would mean the end of the John Wick series or not.

These movies played an key role to grow Keanu Reeves net worth.

Keanu Reeves relationships

The personal life of Keanu Reeves has been quite gloomy since he became a star. Although Keanu Reeves wife never existed. He did date a lady for a very long time.

Jennifer Maria Syme was the love of Reeves’s life since 1998. However, when the couple were expecting a baby together they had a stillborn. The unfortunate incident led to their breakup.

In 2001, they reunited once again. But tragedy came soon as Jennifer died in a car accident.

Alexandra Grant is his current girlfriend. He has been in a relationship with her since 2018.

Why people love Keanu Reeves

Joe Rogan in his Podcast had once said that everyone should be like Keanu Reeves. He also said that the actor has no haters.

There was a viral video of Reeves traveling by metro. Most people didn’t notice it was him as even if they would think it’s him they couldn’t imagine he could use public transport.

When the video went viral, the man was seen asking a lady if she wanted his seat. He gives up his seat and all the while he didn’t know someone was filming him.

So, ever wondered “why is Keanu Reeves so special?”

Well there are a list of reason why people admire this actor.

Keanu Reeves left Canada and moved to Los Angeles to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor. But it isn’t only acting that has brought him immense popularity.

News exclaim that Keanu Reeves donates a considerable salary from every movie. And that’s actually true!

He has been able to make a difference since he starred in the first Matrix movie. He donated $31.5 million to cancer research.

Reeves also cares about the crew members of a film. He is most protective about the stunt team, as their work comes with a lot of health risks.

As his sister is a cancer patient, Keanu wants to contribute more to eliminating cancer. He doesn’t want to disclose all his donations and charity work. During the COVID lockdown, he provided aid to Camp Rainbow God, a cancer charity.

Not only humans, animals too are included in his list. Animals have rights as much as we do. Keanu actively supports good works for animals and helps to raise funds for them.

Keanu Reeves is so down to earth that he is sometimes seen getting in touch with those who have nothing. He can easily mingle with them so that it seems like he is just an ordinary man, not a film star.

While Keanu Reeves net worth reduced due to such philanthropic acts, the man continues to do more and serves the world.

What is Keanu Reeves net worth

Hollywood celebrities tend to earn big. It’s not much of a surprise that someone like Keanu Reeves earns millions of dollars.

But what’s surprising about Keanu Reeves is that he is not so happy about it. He says that he is not motivated by money alone.

He is grateful for what he is today and uses a vast amount of his income for good causes. That’s why people admire him more than his works on the big screens.

He has found immense success by starring in John Wick since 2014. Every John Wick movie brought him around $2 to $3 million extra than what he should have originally.

From the first movie of The Matrix franchise, Keanu Reeves earned $35 million.

Keanu Reeves net worth is the reason why we want to know more about him. But how much he earns doesn’t really affect him that much. He can still be seen using public transport.

On one end Reeves is giving. On the other end, he loves his materialistic accomplishments. For example, he has a fascination for motorcycles. He is the owner of Arch Motorcycle.

Keanu Reeves net worth 2018

Now we will let you know about Keanu Reeves net worth 2018.

As of 2018, his net worth was $90 million.

Throughout his career, he didn’t confine himself to a particular genre.

He is equally comfortable being a romantic lover or a vengeful assassin. He successfully experimented with his acting ability over and over.

Keanu Reeves net worth 2023

John Wick revived Reeves’s career. The film series tells us about a hitman who is now retired. But he had to return to his old self because of a terrible incident that befalls him.

His dearest dog was killed, and the dog was a memory of his deceased wife.

John Wick goes out there to seek revenge and the audience becomes crazy about the charisma of Keanu Reeves. The first movie brought back the old craze of Keanu.

He earned approximately $2 million from his first John Wick movie.

All three John Wick films are massive hits, and the fourth one is yet to come.

The fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix: Resurrection, was less popular than s the others. But still, some sources claim that the total amount is approximately $14 million.

Keanu Reeves is an interesting personality indeed. Very few celebrities out there think as he does. He is a kind soul who doesn’t see himself as above anyone.

Another interesting fact about Keanu Reeves is that he was practically homeless. He lived in hotels and his trailers. Now he is one of the highest-paid actors of all time.

After years of struggle, he spent $5.95 million to buy a mansion.

When it comes to Keanu Reeves net worth 2023, it’s almost $400 million.

Final Thoughts

If you are a fan of Keanu, you must know that he is coming back with a new movie very soon. Keanu Reeves will share screen again in actor Jonah Hill’s “Outcome.”

We hope you have found the answers to the questions you wanted to know. Comment if there is anything more you would want to know.