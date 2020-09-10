Many people play video games for enthusiasm. Games like Pokemon Go and Call of Duty: Mobile stimulate the senses. Players fall in love with them and enjoy the intensity. However, not everyone likes or wants this. Sometimes people just want to relax and take their mind off the day. Fortunately, there are a lot of great games that are super chill.

The construction of a chill game is easy enough to identify. Usually, there are no time limits or energy systems to stop them. In addition, players have endless attempts to figure out a puzzle or a goal. For example, the Slotpark app is one of the most popular gambling applications that give you access to casino games where no efforts are made while playing. In some cases, the game even includes a special relaxing way to relax and do what you want. So, you have a few options that you can use. I will present to you the best relaxing Android games we have found.

Grand Mountain Adventure

Grand Mountain Adventure is a skiing game very relaxing. It uses 3D graphics rather than 2D, such as Alto’s games. In addition to its above-average graphics, the game is very smooth and satisfying. There are goals and more, but you can completely ignore them if you want. There are no energy meters that will always annoy you or time limits that you have always pressed for time. The game also includes support for the controller, a rudimentary system of tricks and several mountains for skiing.

I Love Hue Too and I Love Hue

I Love Hue Too and I Love Hue are two truly relaxing games with a neat premise. The first game mixes colours to create a whole colour palette. It contains 900 levels and none have time limits or anything like that. The second game adds a geometric look to it all, along with an optional challenge system.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a relaxing game. There are two ways, and honestly, neither is stressful. The first is the creative mode, where you can do literally anything you want, without restrictions. The second way is survival mode. You would think that the way to survive would be stressful, but as soon as you find food and build your first shelter, everything is very easy and you will cool down from there. The game has a lot of different ways to spend time. You can mine, build, build or adventure as much as you want. In addition, the multiplayer layout allows you to play with friends.

My Oasis Season 2

My Oasis Season 2 is an idle game with an emphasis on relaxation. It is an island builder where you take an empty slate island and build it with various things, such as trees, flowers, animals, etc. Even the soundtrack is quite relaxed.

Prune

Plum is one of the classic relaxation games for Android. Basically you grow a tree and it is healthy until it is healthy. It starts as a small seedling. Cut the plane by sliding your finger and the plant grows in that direction. You win when the plant comes to light and the flowers bloom. The game has 48 levels, a cool soundtrack and simple and efficient graphics. It’s a bit of speed involved, but you can retry the levels as many times as you want.

In conclusion, these would be some of the relaxing apps games we have tried and we are happy with them. If we left one out, do not hesitate to write to us in the comments section.