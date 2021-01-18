Funny Never Have I Ever Questions to Ask Friends

When you select the right never have I ever questions, you are sure to have laughs. You can use all the funny never have I ever questions mentioned below and sure to brighten up your party. You also don’t need to worry about anything getting dirty or appropriate in front of family and friends. So, if you are ready to have some fun and eternal laughter, it is time to start the ‘Never have I ever questions for friends! Keep scrolling down to make your party enjoyable and unforgettable!

25 Funny Never Have I Ever Questions

You can have 200 never have I ever questions, but placing them in the right crowd is the trick. So, if you are ready to hear hilarious incidents, then start with these questions.

The funny never have I ever questions are:

Never have I ever thrown up seeing someone else vomiting

Vomiting can irritate others. Many people get the tendency of sympathy vomiting. That means seeing someone throwing up others throw up as well. But if you aren’t one of them, let your friends know this. And check out what your friends and other family members have to say about it. Indeed, it will be a hilarious time listening to what others have to say about their experience.

Never have I ever stolen things from a restaurant

People can do strange things. Many people tend to steal items like napkins, forks, sauces, and more from many places. If you are not among those strange people, it is a great way to check if your friends are. And if you see your friends doing any such activity, ask them to explain. You and others are sure to have a hilarious time listening to the justifications.

Never have I ever has anyone thrown up on me

Imagine someone throwing up on you? Isn’t that going to be a hilarious incident? Apart from getting a squashy feeling, the incident is going to be fun for others to watch. So, if you have not been thrown upon, ask your friends if they have! When you are making a list of funny never have I ever questions, do mention this one!

Never have I ever tried plucking hair from my nose

Ouch! That will indeed hurt! Let your friends know that you have made that mistake ever and check out if your mates have hurt themselves. Don’t forget to place this question in front of your family and friends to see what they have to tell you!

Never have I ever laughed so hard that it made me pee in my pants

Many people tend to laugh more than you can imagine. And it can make people pee in their pants. So, it is a hilarious moment to see if your home mates have had such embarrassing situations in their life. Add this one to your funny ‘never have I ever question for friends and family’ to hear out their hilar story!

Never have I ever stayed awake for more than two days

Staying awake for long hours can be difficult. The pressures of work or partying both can help you remain awake for days. But if you have not got into a party where you are awake for long hours, then you can tell this to your friends. Also, check out what your friends have to say about this and listen to funny incidents they end up doing after two days.

Never have I ever ran to save my life

Imagine a dog running behind you, and you are rushing home to save yourself. It is going to be a hilarious incident. So, let your friends speak about this and check out if your friends have such an experience. When you are making a list of funny never have I ever questions, add this one.

Never have I ever got the taste of cat food

Have you been hungry and ever tasted cat food? If not, place this statement in your party and check out what others have to say about it. You will see how your friends react and what incidents they come up with. So, when you are making a list of never have I ever questions for friends, it is time you said this to them!

Never have I ever fallen in public and pretended as if it was in purpose

Falling in a public place is embarrassing and funny. But when you are with many people, you may behave as it was done on purpose. However, you may not have been in such a situation before. But it is always fun to check out what your friends have to say about this. So, tell this to your friends and let them you some funny incidents they have been through.

Never have I ever watched television invertedly

Many people have the tendency to watch TV upside down. But if you do not count among those people, add this to your funny never have I ever questions. Seeing how others react and come up with weird experiences is going to be fun to watch!

Never have I ever tried to pee in a swimming pool

Most people who go into the swimming pool, pee at least once in their life. It is funny and yet embarrassing. However, you may not be one of those people who pee in the pool. But you will be in amazement seeing the answers given by your friends. So, do not miss out on placing this question in your never have I ever game!

Never have I ever guessed anyone’s password

Guessing passwords can be saved for another day’s game plan! It is a fun game where you need to guess each other’s passwords. You will come up with funny words, phrases, and numbers that others might keep. But if you have not played that game yet, add this one to your never have I ever questions list. You will see your friends and family members come up with so many funny incidents. After you finish this game, you can make a plan for another day’s get-together.

Never have I ever tried faking a cry to achieve anything

Several people tend to fake a cry to achieve something. Acting is not everyone’s cup of tea and if you are one of them, try adding this to your funny never have I ever questions. Your friends may come up with hilarious stories that they have cried to achieve something they wanted. So, when you are making a list of never have I ever questions for friends, add this. You will be in complete awe seeing these incidents.

Never have I ever tried sniffing a marker

You will find several people sniffing markers. It is quite an intriguing smell that attracts people. So, if you have not sniffed on a marker yet, let your partner and friends know. See what they have to say about this and how they marked up their noses. It is going to fun knowing how your friends mark their noses.

Never have I ever been chased out of the bar

When you are busy partying at a bar, it is natural you would not want to leave the place. But if you have self-control, why not let your friends know about this. You will see what your friends have to say and how they have been forced out of the bar. It is going to hilarious to find out what a night experience they had!

Never have I ever tried making embarrassing videos

Not everyone has the sporting personality to try out making some embarrassing videos. But your friends might have the courage to make them. So, let your friends know about your thoughts and see what others have to say about it.

Never have I ever tried doing lip-syncing

Not everyone has the wish to become superstars. But many of your friends might have the desire to become a star. So, if you are not one of them, never mind! Why not check out what your friends have to say about this! You may not know that many of your friends have the wish to become a start! More so, you will listen to various incidents where they are lip-syncing, and others have caught them.

Never have I ever tried following the wrong person in the crowd

When you are among the crowds, it is natural to mistake someone. So, you may not have made the mistake, but others may have. Add this to your ‘funny never have I ever questions’ and see how your friends have mistaken others. Moreover, you will see what funny incidents they have led to.

Never have I ever tried to eat bugs

Yuck! Eating bugs can be something many people would hate eating. So, if you also have never got that thought, place this into your list of questions. Later check out what your friends have to say about this and how they react!

Never have I ever said I would never drink once again

Isn’t that one of the funniest things to say? Well, yet place this into your ‘funny never have I ever questions’ and see what your friends have to say about this. Amongst the party, you are sure to say this statement once again. So, ask your friends one of these never have I ever questions and see what they have to say in return.

Never have I ever seen the number of marshmallows fit into the mouth at one time

Isn’t that a funny thing to discuss? Each one of us has a different mouth space. So, it natural the number of marshmallows that fit into your mouth will be different from your friends. So, add this to your list of questions and see what your friends have to say about this!

Never have I ever bit my pet

Many times, out of affection, we tend to bite our pets. But are you also one of them? If not, add this to your funny never have I ever questions list and see how your friends react. You will see weird responses from your friends that will give you hilarious laughter outbursts.

Never have I ever tried peeing inside a bottle

It would indeed be a tough thing for women to pee inside a bottle. But when it comes to men, many of them might have tried this. So, when you are among your guy friends, place this question. And you are sure to see some weird reactions and hear out some funny stories from your friends.

Never have I ever tried wearing my shirt in public

Have you been in a public place and worn your shirt by mistake? Well, if you have not done it, you never know, your friends might have done something like this. You can add this onto your never have I ever questions for friends and see how they react.

Never have I ever been caught picking my nose in public

Be it among friends or family; you can place this question. It is a funny and hilarious incident that will help you find out how your friends react to your picking nose in public. You might not have been caught, but others might have this terrible incident. So, don’t miss out on adding these questions in the ‘never have I ever’ game and see how others react.

Final Thoughts

As we come to the end of all the funny never have I ever questions, we are sure you and your friends are going to have a night to remember.

There are many more things you can speak about, but you can always start with these questions. All these don’t count among the never have I ever questions dirty teenagers or adults. So, you can place this amongst a formal crowd and be sure to have a wonderful time.

Also, you can keep alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages as a penalty for committing these things. However, always keep in mind that this is a game, and it is best not to take things to heart. Do play this game and let us know in the comment section below how your get-together turned out to be!