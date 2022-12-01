Joseline Cabaret Season 3 Cast and All You Need to Know

With its recent release on television, everyone must be excited to know about Joseline cabaret Season 3 Cast. However, if you stay miles away from reality shows held within the unreal world of the TV screen, this article is also for you.

In that case, we have primarily hinted at what the article is about. It will talk about the popular reality show on television named Joseline Cabaret and its cast, crews, plots, and release dates. Stay tuned to learn more!

Joseline Cabaret The Show

Before jumping on to the section of Joseline cabaret season 3 cast, let’s familiarise our readers with Joseline Cabaret.

As hinted in the first line, Joseline Cabaret is a TV reality show that premiered on Zeus Network on January 19, 2020. It was in partnership with The Shade Room. The primary show host of this reality show, as the name suggests, is Joseline Hernandez.

Who is Joseline Hernandez?

Joseline Hernandez might be a familiar name for you all. For those who do not know, she is a very famous Puerto Rico television personality who mainly climbed the ladder of success as the reality show host of the popular show Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

While working on this show, Joseline signed a deal to perform and appear in her show franchise. She made a deal with Zeus Network, a top-rated streaming service.

The development of Joseline Cabaret

People say she had a tough time dealing with the creator of Love & Hip Hop- Mona Scott-Young. Before conceiving the idea of Joseline Cabaret, she also tried her hand at creating her docu-series with Carlos King as the producer. The project even started filming in its due time. However, it stalled its production on March 4, 2019, and there were also requests for reshoots.

After this, we came across the deal that she signed with Zeus Network on October 11, 2019, to produce, ideate, and create her own Joseline Cabaret. The same show also had its trailer on December 18, 2019.

January 19, 2020, marks the date of the premiere of the first reality television franchise with the release of Joseline’s Cabaret: Miami, the first of the trilogy in this reality show franchise. So, if you were wondering about Joseline Cabaret Season 3 Cast, this was a little heads-up about its development story.

February 8, 2020, marks when Joseline announced the shooting of the second season in Atlanta. The following year was when the Covid-19 pandemic took over the world. However, on April 18, 2021, Joseline’s Cabaret Atlanta made its way into the television screen.

Before the release of the third season, on March 2, 2021, to the sheer excitement of the fans, the third and final season’s departure was confirmed by Joseline herself. She said this show would have Las Vegas as its filming location. Finally, Joseline’s Cabaret: Las Vegas with the entire Joseline cabaret season 3 cast premiered on January 16, 2022.

A brief synopsis

Joseline Hernandez started stripping when she was 16 years old. So, she decided to portray her own experience and the struggles that one might face establishing a cabaret show in her reality show.

First season

So, the first season begins with the portrayal of the daily struggles of Joseline as an entrepreneur dreaming of establishing a cabaret show. Set in a strip club named G5ive Miami, the place was Joseline’s workspace.

Just like many Hollywood films, especially The Players Club, if you want to know the inner lives of strippers and sex workers, Joseline Cabaret is an excellent place to start with.

The dancers include Daisy, played by Seanyce Bishop, a friend of Joseline. She also proclaims herself as the bottom bitch. Sapphire Eden, Chazzity Leslie, Lucky Hustla, and Ms. JaaDreams are the other dancers featured in the show.

You might get an idea of the Joseline cabaret season 3 cast if you carefully pay attention to these dancers. They initially make their appearances as supporting crew members. The dancers started their roles as cast members in confessional interviews spread across the show.

Second season

In the second season, the premise changes to a mansion where ten girls have to survive together, along with Balistic and Joseline. This portrays the second attempt Joseline to launch her cabaret show.

The two previous cast members from season one, Sapphire and Lucky, are also present in this season. The other eight dancers, a.k.a. cast members, are Yummie P, Chanel Tso, Mz Natural, Big Lex, BossTec, Lexi Blow, Aqua, and Blue Face Barbie.

Unfortunately, Aqua and Blue Face Barbie were the earliest to leave the show. Finally, four girls – Lucky, Lexi Blow, Chanel, and Natural won the place to dance with Joseline in the lounge. Chanel won the $10,000 prize, and Lucky was titled “Cabaret Captain” by Joseline.

Third Season

We are finally at the destination you were yearning to reach – Joseline Cabaret Season 3! However, before introducing you to Joseline Cabaret Season 3 cast, we will give a brief synopsis.

As the name suggests, the show has Las Vegas as its chosen location. In this series, the story is more or less the same, but there is the emergence of a new group of dancers. The story rolls on with their misunderstandings and quarrels and ends with the massive performance of Joseline and the dancers in Las Vegas.

Mainly, the story has an angle of critiquing the prevalent racism in the world. The two dancers with white skin tones refuse to collaborate with those having darker skin tones and even make insulting comments.

After the initial two episodes, the stage is set for an enormous mayhem to unfurl among Joseline Cabaret season 3 cast las vegas. So, with this chaos and confusion, the show leads on to its final episode.

After this brief heads-up about what all three seasons are about, we can finally focus on Joseline Cabaret Season 3 cast.

Lexi Blow and Chanel return this season, with ten cast members in the group. They are Mr. Wet Wet coming from Bay Area, Tennessee’s Gaia Love, New York City’s Henny (Genesis), Atlanta’s K. Kapri, Florida’s BlckDiamond (Amanda), Miami’s Raven Diaz, Chicago’s Amber Ward, Denver’s Lollipop (Jeni Pollard), ReRe (Rio Danielle O’Dell), and New Jersey’s Jordan Monroe. So, with this bunch of dancers featuring in Joseline Cabaret Season 3 cast, the show rolls the camera for the third season!

Episodes of Joseline Cabaret season 3

So, now that we have a pretty good idea regarding Joseline Cabaret cast season 3, let’s look at how this cast interplayed amongst themselves. Vegas is famous for the quote what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Well, add the lounge to the scenario and stay mum about what we will tell you!

First episode

The first episode’s title is “It’s Vegas baby!” It aired on January 16, 2022. Here, we see, Joseline and Ballistic (her fiancée) finding the location for their dream cabaret. While doing so, they recruit Lexi and Chanel to manage this new group of performers. The first photoshoot becomes hostile when Ms. Wet Wet and Amber end up fighting.

Second Episode

The second episode’s title is “You’re not needed in the cabaret, ” aired on January 23, 2022. The title’s name is quite suggestive of the intense, heated arguments that the episode witnesses among its dancers. Joseline is furious with the quarrel between the two and clarifies that there is no place for such fights in her lounge.

She also threatens to throw Gaia, Raven, Wet Wet, and Amber out of the lounge if they repeat it. After things cool off, they go back to have drinks. However, it doesn’t end there, and further confusions and misunderstandings emerge as night rolls in.

Third episode

The misunderstandings continue in the third episode, titled “Who Said Anything was About Dancing?” aired on January 30, 2022. However, Joseline takes strict action this time and makes the girls scrub the floors. Amber gets furious as Lexi and Chanel are in charge. Gaia apologizes to Joseline, and she also makes her return to the show as a “special guest.”

Fourth Episode

Amidst all these confusions, the competition went unabated. Following the night after the quarrel, it is time for Joseline to announce the top four performers to perform on the lounge’s opening night.

So, Henny, Wet Wet, Kapri, BlckDiamond, and Raven face elimination after the first round. A religious person, Gaia performs her dance involving holy water. Even if Joseline seems to enjoy her show, she decides she is a misfit for the show. Thus, in the next round, she chooses Lexi, Jordan, Lollipop, and ReRe to dance with her. She also added Amber, the fifth girl, over Chanel. This took everyone by surprise.

Fifth episode

The fifth episode, one vs. 4, oozes out the spirit of intense competitions and squabbles. Diamond hurts her arm, and Kapri is injured. Gaia and Wet Wet fight with each other, and finally, Gaia even quits the show. Wet goes to a hotel till everything cools off. The show turned pretty gory in this episode.

Sixth episode

“We’re having a Pool Part” aired as the 6th episode on February 2022. Joseline throws this party to cool things off. However, here also, tension ensues among the dancers.

Seventh Episode

The seventh episode is titled “Shake Something,, ” aired on February 24, 2022. This episode shows the performance of the five dancers on the lounge’s opening night.

After discovering someone sabotaged Amber’s dress, she decides to take revenge. Meanwhile, Lollipop, one of the Joseline cabaret season 3 cast members, fights with Lexi as the latter allegedly didn’t share tips with her.

Eighth episode

The title “What Did you say” can remind one of an erupting volcano in the background, and the episode is that much-heated. This is the episode when Diamond uses the ultimate racist slur – nigga to her co-dancers. Raven, Diamond, and Amber fight while Joseline grooms Lollipop to improve her attitude.

Ninth episode

In this episode titled “The More, The Sexier, ” aired on march 13, 2022, Joseline replaces Amber, and Raven and Kapri get a chance. ReRe injures her vagina in a hilarious outrage while Raven comes to the stage owing to Joseline’s surprise birthday performance.

Tenth episode

The title of the tenth episode is, And the Final Lady,” which hints at the climax of the series. Airing on March 20, 2022, we see the Joseline Cabaret season 3 las vegas cast prepping for the showdown. Diamond is the seventh, also the last dancer.

Eleventh episode

Finally, the last performance begins, and the crowd cheers to their heart’s content when Joseline and the troop give their best to perform in this final performance.

Episodes 12 and 13 are about the reunion of Joseline cabaret season 3 cast members. Even though the show was hostile, the reunion saw some happy souls!

So, who is the winner of the Joseline Cabaret: Las Vegas? Chanel would rise high and happily boast about winning the competition. While she won the ultimate $10,000 prize, Lucky, Lexi, Blow, and Natural also danced with Joseline.

Where can you watch Joseline’s Cabaret?

Who wouldn’t want to indulge in this nail-biting cacophony if not the readers of this post? All three seasons are available on the Zeus network. It is also featuring the reunion of Joseline Cabaret. So, if you don’t want to miss out on that, hurry up!

Final Thoughts

So, with this, the story of Joseline cabaret’s season 3 cast comes to a wrap. I hope we have successfully generated a lot of excitement in your mind. Find a safety valve to channel it by watching the show on Zeus Network!