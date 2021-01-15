Never Have I Ever Dirty Questions to Know Your Friends’ Secrets

Dirty questions are best to talk with friends and family. You can spice up your courtship or marriage with the never have I ever game. Try creating a perfect atmosphere to set the mood right and start playing this game. You will learn a lot about your partner and let your spouse know a lot about you too. Let us not waste any more time checking out what the never have I ever dirty questions are to spice up your relationship!

25 Never Have I Ever Dirty Questions

Has your relationship with your partner recently become monotonous and boring? Don’t you feel the spark or get butterflies in your tummy anymore? Well, worry no more! We have got for you a perfect game that will help you spice up your relationship. It will help you bring back those fascinating feelings for each other.

The ‘Never have I ever’ game is indeed a fun way to reveal the dark secrets of life to each other. And to make the game even more fun here is a list of all the never have I ever dirty questions to disclose. Check out the following:

Never have I ever tried hiding a hickey with special clothing

If you have not been shy about showing off your hickey, it is time you know if your partner does the same or not. So, when you are looking for ‘never have I ever questions clean’, it best to place this one. Such a question fits perfect for a never have I ever dirty too.

Never have I ever tried playing strip poker

When you are talking about never have I ever dirty, then checking if your partner has played strip poker or not is a must. So, admit that you’ve never done it and see what your partner has to say about it.

Never have I ever tried to send naughty pictures to my partner

Exchanging naughty pictures between couples is a usual phenomenon. But if you or your partner has not ever tried doing that, it is time to exchange some naughty pictures.

Never have I ever longed for you to come while I am showering

An honest commitment that you make to your partner is this one. You can let him/her know well about it and see if your partner longs for you in the shower. And if you can come to a common ground, there is nothing like having a great time in the shower.

Never have I ever tried using a safe word

When you are into a romantic relationship, it is natural to spice up things by trying out all the erotic gestures. But when the sexual session becomes too hardcore, that is when the safe word comes into use. So, if you or your partner has not tried using a safe word yet, it will probably be great to settle down on one. That is because, by the end of this game, you will know why we asked you to settle for the safe word.

Never have I ever tried licking food off someone

Licking is an exceptional gesture that can help anyone arouse themselves. And in specific when it is food that stays from the side of the mouth. So, if you have not tried licking off food from your partner, it is time you admit it to your partner.

Never have I ever tried making out in an airplane toilet

Airplane toilets are small and remarkably cozy. So, if you have not yet got into that little toilet with your partner in an airplane, it is time you do it. Apart from setting your itinerary to visit your favorite place, don’t miss out on the opportunity to try it out on an airplane.

Never have I ever tried going commando

Having several layers of clothing will take time to get to any sexual activity. So, it is best not to wear underwear when you or your partner intend to have an intimate time with each other. So, if you have not tried going commando yet, it is time you tell that to your partner. Also, you can check out if your partner has given you signals about intimacy.

Never have I ever tried faking an orgasm

If you are looking for ‘never have I ever questions clean’, then this one is indeed perfect. When you are in a relationship, there should be transparency. So, admitting this to your partner will make him/her extremely happy about the relationship. Moreover, it will give you a fair chance to see if your partner feels the same or not.

Never have I ever made out under the stars

The night is always special for couples. A stary and full moon night is the most romantic thing couples fantasize about. So, if you have not yet made out under the stars, let your partner know that. Also, check out if your partner has done this adventurous intimate session. And if you two are new to this, don’t forget to try it out after finishing the game. However, watch out for the cold!

Never have I ever had the dream of you ravishing me

Ravishing is unethical and wrong. So, if you are looking for never have I ever questions for couples, it is time you admit what you feel within yourself. And we are sure your partner would be more than happy to hear this ‘Never have I ever question’.

Never have I ever had the wish to have a bath together

Talking about being nude is one of the best never have I ever dirty questions. But if you are shy enough, it is time you tell your partner that. Also, check what your partner has to say about bathing together. You might see your partner believes in something else. So, you may want to change your notion about having a bath together after hearing your partner out.

Never have I ever used handcuffs

If you and your partner have not yet tried out anything innovative while having sex, it is time you discuss it. And what is better than mentioning it in a game? When you are making a list of the never have I ever dirty questions, bring up this one if you have not tried it yet!

Never have I ever dreamt of having sex with you

If you want to try talking about ‘never have I ever dirty questions’, don’t miss out on this. You can admit to your partner that the pleasure of intimacy he/she gives does not make your dream of having an intimate moment. Also, check out what your partner has to say about this!

Never have I ever thought of using edible body paints

Using edible body paints is a unique way of making love. It brings out the passionate self and makes you and your partner indulge in romantic situations. So, if you haven’t yet used these body paints and still wish to use them, don’t miss out on letting your partner know. You can also check out if your partner wants to indulge in a situation like this. When you are making a list of never have I ever questions for couples, place this one!

Never have I ever smooched you in a public place

Showing how much you love your partner is instinct. You don’t need a specific space to a place to express your feelings. However, most of us are shy when we are in a public place. Nevertheless, seeing couples on screen, you might also want to kiss your partner. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to let your partner know about this and see how he/she reacts to this question.

Never have I ever try out the big spoon

Trying out new positions during sex is a fun way to spice up the relationship. So, you can always admit it to your partner and see what he/she has to say about it. While making the never have I ever dirty questions list, don’t forget to mention this.

Never have I ever gone to buy you lingerie

If your boyfriend admits that he has not bought you lingerie, you can be sure he wishes to purchase it for you. So, all the boys out there, don’t miss out on this golden chance to let your girl know your wishes. Also, see how she reacts, and if you want to get something like this, don’t waste a minute more in letting her know.

Never have I ever thought of making a sex tape without your permission

If you are looking for ‘never have I ever questions for couples’, let your partner know what you think about him/her. Making sex tapes without anyone’s permission is unethical and shows an evil mentality. So, it is best to let your partner be comfortable while sharing an intimate time with you. But if you two like making tapes for fun, you can always do that.

Never have I ever thought of skipping the foreplay

Foreplay can increase the timings of your intimacy and ensure you have a longer time in bed. But many people think of penetration at the beginning that brings you to the climax of intimacy too soon. However, if you think a lot about your partner and love spending a longer intimate time, let him/her know. You can playfully place an integral part of your relationship with your partner.

Never have I ever gone to sleep while having sex

Many people tend to doze off while having sex. But if you are not among those people, let your friends or partner know. It would be fun hearing what your partner or friends have to say about sleeping while having sex.

Never have I ever gone on a one-night stand

When you are among your friends, you can always talk about spicy and dirty things. So, place this statement amidst friends and check out what your friends have to say about this. It will be fun seeing if your friends have been on a one-night stand yet!

Never have I ever got caught while having sex

Sex is a private affair, and people prefer to do it in closed doors. But mishaps do take place. If you are lucky enough not to be caught amidst your private moment, let your friends know. And it is going hilarious to see what your friends have to say about this.

Never have I ever got the opportunity to sleep naked inside a tent

Tents can be fun and adventurous, especially when you spend the stary nights with your partner. So, if you and your partner have not planned a night in the tent yet, it is the time! You can let your partner know this playfully within the game and later plan on going on a trip in the tents.

Never have I ever required to use lubrication

If you have never needed to use lubrication, let your partner know. It will make him/her feel special. It implies that you are so aroused in bed with your partner that you never had the requirement of lubrication. So, while making the never have I ever dirty questions list, add this one!

Final Thoughts

As we finish the list of 25 ‘never have I ever dirty questions’, do not waste a minute more in playing the game. But always keep in mind to play the game in a playful mood. Getting too serious in the game might lead to misunderstands and arguments. If you see your partner or friends are taking things very seriously in the game, stop it immediately.

You can always make your variations within the game. Instead of using your fingers or keeping points, you can use candies eating, drinking alcoholic and non-alcoholic shots.

But when you are drinking alcoholic beverages, watch out if anyone is getting tipsy or not. If you find things are going overboard, stop the game.

The ‘never have I ever’ game is easy and fun to play. You can always play this game with your family, friends, kids, or spouses. But the questions and variations depend on the people you are playing the game with! So, if you are sure to play the game with your partner, try out these never have I ever dirty questions and let us know how they were!