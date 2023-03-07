Siew Pui Yi Onlyfans Biography, Age, Net Worth, Career, and More

Siew Pui Yi is a well-known name in the world of OnlyFans. She is a Malaysian model and social media influencer who has gained immense popularity on the platform with her engaging content. Siew Pui Yi’s OnlyFans page is filled with pictures and videos that showcase her stunning beauty and mesmerizing charm.

Her striking looks and captivating persona have gained a massive following on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

Siew’s OnlyFans page is where she posts her most intimate and provocative content. Her subscribers have access to exclusive pictures and videos not available anywhere else. With unique content, she has built a loyal fan base and has become one of the most popular creators on the platform.

In this article, we will look closely at Siew Pui Yi life, career, net worth, and other details. We will dive deeper into her journey as a model and OnlyFans creator and explore how she has become one of the most sought-after names in the industry. So, let’s get started and discover all there is to know about Siew Pui Yi.

Siew Pui Yi career

Siew Pui Yi is a social media personality and content creator who has made a name for herself on various platforms, including Instagram and OnlyFans. She began her career as a model but eventually transitioned into creating more provocative content for her followers.

She gained widespread attention for her racy photos and videos, often featuring her in lingerie and other revealing outfits. Her content has earned her a large following on social media, particularly on OnlyFans, where she has become one of the most popular creators on the platform.

Aside from her work on OnlyFans, she has collaborated with several brands and companies. She has worked as a brand ambassador for several fashion and beauty companies and collaborated with fitness and wellness brands.

In addition to her modeling and content creation work, she has appeared on various television programs and music videos. She has been featured in several commercials and music videos in her native Malaysia and appeared on popular talk shows and variety shows.

Despite her controversial content, Siew Pui Yi has built a successful career as a social media influencer and content creator. Her popularity and influence continue to grow, and she is widely regarded as one of the most successful OnlyFans creators in the industry.

Siew Pui Yi Net Worth

As of 2021, Siew Pui Yi’s net worth is around $3 million. Her income mainly comes from her career as an OnlyFans model, where she reportedly earns thousands of dollars per month from her subscribers. Additionally, she has partnerships with various brands and companies, promoting their products on her social media accounts, which also adds to her income.

She has amassed many loyal subscribers willing to pay for exclusive content and access to her private messages. Her success has allowed her to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle, which she often shares on her social media accounts.

Siew Pui Yi Age, Height, Weight, and Body

Here is the updated information about Siew Pui Yi age and body measurements:

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Zodiac sign: Leo

Marital status: Single

Height in centimeters: 165cm

Weight in kilograms: 55kg

Body measurements in inches: 34-28-34

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Height in feet: 5’5″

Weight in pounds: 121lbs

Siew Pui Yi Relationships

She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding her dating life or past relationships publicly. Still, Siew Pui Yi is believed to be in a relationship with Malaysia-based British YouTuber Mark O’Dea. The Malaysian personality uploaded a video on Instagram on Christmas Day, 25 December, of herself kissing and embracing O’Dea in the street in London, UK.

O’Dea also posted three photos on his account the next day, with the first showing him embracing Siew while both wore matching sweaters. Thousands of netizens and friends congratulated the couple on their new relationship.

Siew Pui Yi Family

There is limited information available about Siew Pui Yi’s family. She has not shared much about her parents or siblings publicly. However, she has posted pictures with her mother on social media. Siew is known to be close to her mother and has credited her for her success.

In one of her Instagram posts, she mentioned that her mother is the strongest woman she knows and that she has always been her inspiration. Siew has also shared that her parents were initially skeptical of her career choices but eventually became supportive after seeing her success.

Overall, Siew Pui Yi seems to have a good relationship with her family, and she has credited them for playing a significant role in her life.

Siew Pui Yi penthouse

She took her career to the next level by purchasing a penthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The penthouse in the city’s affluent Mont Kiara area boasts stunning views of the city skyline and luxurious amenities such as a swimming pool, gym, and 24-hour security.

Siew Pui Yi shared her excitement about the purchase on social media, stating that it was a dream come true for her. She also expressed gratitude to her followers and fans for their support, which allowed her to achieve this milestone in her career.

Siew Pui Yi Onlyfans quitting

Recently, Siew Pui Yi announced that she is quitting her OnlyFans career to become a DJ. In a 15-minute YouTube video, she expressed gratitude for her OnlyFans job, which gave her the “first pot of gold,” and acknowledged that some factors from OnlyFans helped her reach where she is today.

However, she also admitted that she did not want to work on OnlyFans anymore and has chosen to switch careers to do what she likes. Siew’s career switch was also announced at a press conference on Dec. 3. A team of creatives supports her brand on her payroll, and quitting OnlyFans would mean the loss of the “largest source of income.”

Siew Pui Yi famous controversies

The young creator has been involved in a few controversies during her career as a social media personality and OnlyFans creator.

Controversy #1

One of the most notable ones happened in 2021 when she posted a series of photos on her Instagram account. The post showed her wearing a tudung or headscarf, a traditional Muslim attire.

Many of her Muslim fans and followers were offended by the photos and accused her of cultural appropriation and disrespecting their religion. Siew later apologized for the pictures and explained that she meant no harm and only wanted to celebrate diversity and inclusivity.

Controversy #2

In 2021, she announced that she would be quitting her OnlyFans account to pursue a career as a mainstream DJ. Many of her fans were disappointed by the news and criticized her for using OnlyFans to gain fame and fortune before abandoning it for another career path.

Siew has also faced criticism for her racy content on social media, which some people deem inappropriate and offensive. However, she has defended herself by stating that she can express herself and that her content is intended for adults only.

Controversy #3

In 2022, she again caused controversy with her latest Instagram post. In the National Gallery in London, Siew shared a picture of herself wearing a see-through top without a bra. This came shortly after a previous picture she posted in the British Museum caused a stir.

Some netizens criticized her behavior in a public venue such as an art museum, while others defended her boldness and pointed out that she was still technically clothed.

Controversy #4

Recently in 2022 she sparked controversy by posting a photo of herself in Vietnam’s traditional ao dai dress while showing her underwear. Causing Vietnamese fans to accuse her of disrespecting their culture. The ao dai is Vietnam’s national dress and symbolizes femininity.

Despite being a controversial creator, she has seen massive success at a young age.

Siew Pui Yi Business and Investments

Recently, She took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to announce her plan to provide scholarships worth US$1 million to underprivileged students. In her post, Siew shared that not everyone is given equal opportunities, and many people she knows could have gone far if they had had financial assistance earlier in life.

She also revealed her struggle of giving up her dream of becoming a surgeon due to financial constraints. Shared, how she worked part-time jobs as a model while studying business, often skipping proper meals and sleep.

She owns MsPuiyi Cosmetics, a beauty brand that offers a range of products for women. Apart from this, limited information is available about her business ventures and investments. However, in interviews, Siew mentioned that she is interested in entrepreneurship and hopes to start her own business someday.

In an interview with The Star, Siew shared that she is interested in opening a fashion store or starting a fashion line. She also mentioned that she has invested in stocks and cryptocurrency but did not provide further details.

Siew’s primary source of income has been through her social media platforms, including Instagram and OnlyFans. As an influencer, she has worked with various brands for sponsored posts and promotions. She has also earned money through modeling gigs, events, and appearances.

In recent months, Siew has focused on her music career and expressed her desire to become a successful DJ. She has been actively promoting her music on her social media platforms and has performed at various events. She will likely continue to pursue her passion for music and explore business opportunities in the industry.

Unknown facts about Siew Pui Yi

Here are some interesting facts about the different stages of her life:

1. Achievements

Siew Pui Yi is a Malaysian influencer and the owner of the beauty brand MsPuiyi Cosmetics.

She made history in January 2022 as the first Malaysian woman from Southeast Asia to feature on the US adult magazine Penthouse cover.

She recently launched Kieski Skincare under her company PY Empire to expand her presence in Asia and worldwide.

2. Childhood

Siew grew up in a lower-middle-class family where her mother worked as a hawker, and her father was a regular salesperson.

She couldn’t afford luxuries like new school bags and holidays because of her family’s financial difficulties

3. Career

Siew started her career at 15 when an artist management firm discovered her.

She did bikini, catalog, and print shoots for brands and starred in several music videos, ads, and short films.

She eventually became one of Malaysia’s highest-paid influencers and collaborated with prominent brands.

Besides Facebook and Instagram, she creates adult content for her audience on YouTube and OnlyFans.

4. Personal struggles

In 2019, her laptop was hacked, and her nude photos were uploaded to paid sites.

She was asked to give US$1,200 (RM50,000) to the hacker, her life’s lowest point.

She decided to take control and appear in more sexy poses instead of being a victim of extortion.

Final Thoughts

Siew Pui Yi made a name for herself on social media and in the beauty and entertainment industry. Despite facing challenges in her childhood and a personal hack in 2019, she persevered and became a successful adult entertainer, social media influencer, and businesswoman.

With her beauty brand and a growing presence on platforms like OnlyFans. Siew continues to inspire and captivate her followers worldwide. Her story is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and resilience in adversity.

We believe in having covered everything about the young model in this article. Still, if you think some of the most critical questions are missed, please let us know in the comments.