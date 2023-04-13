Lil Durk Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and Controversies

Lil Durk, also known as Durk Derrick Banks, is a famous American singer and rapper. He is also a lyricist who wrote all his songs and raps. With almost 150 singles, seven studio albums, and multiple collaborations, it is not surprising that Lil Durk net worth 2023 is nearly $8 million.

Born on October 19, 1992, Lil Durk had a strict upbringing. He grew up in Chicago, but Lil Durk’s father was incarcerated when the rapper was seven months old. Thus, he had to shoulder his family’s responsibility from quite an early age.

Though Lil Durk’s father, Dontay Banks, wasn’t famous, the latter was also a professional rapper. Born and raised in Chicago, Banks also managed to have a decent living for himself and his family from his rapping career. As per reports, Banks had around $8 million, but all seized by the police during imprisonment.

The family saw an unfortunate turn of events because Lil and his mother had to fend for food. Although now, Lil Durk’s net worth is more than $8 million, it did not come easy. He saw a lot of struggle in his early life before he built this life for himself.

Lil Durk Net Worth 2023

As a rapper and singer, Durk established a rap collective called “Only The Family.” It is more like a team of like-minded rappers and artists who collaborate to create new songs. Some rappers who are part of OTF are King Von, Chief Wuk, and many more.

The first song that made Durk famous was his mixtape series, Signed To The Streets. This series released in 2013 and caught on with the people so fast that it immediately turned Durk into a popular figure. Owing to the album’s popularity, the makers invited Durk to sign a record deal with the renowned Def Jam Recordings.

By April 2020, Durk featured among the Billboard Hot 100. Moreover, they signed him as the lead artist, and his single Viral Moment was the reason why. With so many projects in his kitty, it is unsurprising that Lil Durk net worth 2023 stands at $8 million.

Lil Durk Relationships, Marriage, and Personal Life

While Lil Durk has been on the news many times for his past relationships and scandals. He married Nicole Covone for a good five years. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and parted ways in 2013. Durk was only 17 years old when the two met.

They have two children together, Angelo Banks and Bella Banks. Covone is also a famous social media star. She is also a successful entrepreneur and is based out of Chicago. Angelo Banks is their oldest child, born in 2011.

Then, in 2013 the couple welcomed their second child, Bella Banks. After the birth of Bella, the couple started having irreconcilable differences and finally divorced the same year.

Before Covone, Lil Durk was in a relationship with Mia Burks. Since the couple never went public with their relationship, we know very little about the two. In an interview with The Chicago Morning Takeover, one of Mia’s friends mentioned the alleged relationship.

Lil Durk and Dej Loaf

After a bitter divorce battle with his former wife, Covone, rumors about Durk and Dej Loaf did the rounds. In 2014, when the two were repeatedly spotted together, the rumors only got stronger.

The rumors became true once the two collaborated on multiple songs in 2015. One of their all-time hits is the song “My Beyonce,” which released in November 2015.

Finally, when the couple kissed on stage in the middle of their performance, it was taken as a clear indication of the two being in a relationship.

Sadly, in 2016 the pair broke up over unsaid differences. In an interview with the XXL, Dej Loaf admitted to being in a relationship with Durk. She also mentioned that the lack of bonding time was one of the main reasons for breaking them up.

Lil Durk and Takala Welch

Right after Durk split with Dej Loaf, he had a short-term relationship with Takala Welch. Welch is a model and endorsed reputed global brands like “Pretty Hair Weave.” The two started dating in November 2016 and called it quits by December.

Lil Durk and India Royale

From 2017 onwards, Lil Durk was in a relationship with model India Royale. Though the two have had a few hiccups along the way, they are still going strong. The couple had their first child named Willow, in 2018.

However, things went slightly downhill in 2020 when rumors about their split started circulating. This started right after the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. It was also said that the alleged break-up had happened because Royale had been unfaithful to Durk.

However, the latter put all rumors to rest by denying them on social media. Right after the rumors of break up, Durk posted a picture of a ring while kissing Royale. This also sparked rumors of an alleged engagement between the two.

However, the couple was jolted with split rumors again in 2021 when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. But again, Durk put the rumors to rest. In March 2023, however, the news was open to public that the couple officially split.

Both are extremely popular in their respective professions. While Durk is a leading rapper, Royale is an influencer and model. She has close to 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

Lil Durk’s Career Graph

While Durk always had the acumen for rapping, he started working at it seriously in 2011. The same year two of his popular singles were released. “Sneak Dissin” and “I’ma Hitta” became so popular that they turned Durk into a household name for all rap lovers.

After this, his career only went onward and upwards. A further spike in his popularity was ushered by his third single, “Life Ain’t No Joke.” Finally, in 2012, Durk released “L’s Anthem,” which was remixed and re-released after shooting a video with French Montana.

With such popular releases to his credit, Durk only came into the limelight more strongly. Apart from fame, another factor that went up is his earning. Despite living a meager life, Durk rapped diligently and accumulated the much talked about Lil Durk net worth.

2013-15

After “L’s Anthem” became a massive hit, Durk released “Dis Ain’t What You Want.” This was another album with which Durk managed to make a place of his own in the industry. This was also one of his last singles. After this, Durk started collaborating with other rappers.

In 2013, Durk signed a joint deal with Def Jam Recordings and his club, Only The Family. After several hindrances, Durk finally released his mixtape “Signed To The Streets.” This mixtape enjoys approximately 334K views on YouTube alone as of today.

Considering its massive popularity, Durk followed it up with “Signed To The Streets 2” in 2014. Signed To The Streets was eventually ranked the 8th best mixtape of 2013 by Rolling Stone.

2015-17

Durk released his debut album “Remember My Name” in June 2015. After multiple delays and hiccups, the album finally caught up with its audience surprisingly quickly. One of the singles from the album titled “Like Me” enjoys close to 53M views on YouTube today.

The album eventually ranked at number fourteen on Billboard 200. The album sold over 20,000 copies in its first week of release.

The fame and love received by “Remember My Name” were followed by Durk’s next release, “300 Days, 300 Nights”. The single released to promote this mixtape was “My Beyonce” which Durk created in collaboration with then-beau Dej Loaf.

After a string of mixtapes, singles, and collaborations, Durk released his second album, “Lil Durk 2X,” in 2016. Durk then came out with his seventh mixtape in the same year in November. This was titled “They Forgot,” and needless to say, it was a super hit with its audience.

Another reason this mixtape performed so well is it had some of the most renowned celebrities starring in it. Some of these are Hypno Carlito, Meek Mill, OTF Ikey, Lil Reese, Dej Loaf, and many more

2017-19

In 2017, Durk released the maximum number of mixtapes in his career. Some of these include “Love Songs for The Streets,” “Supa Vultures,” and “Signed To The Streets 2.5”. Another mixtape he released the same year was “Bloodas,” a collaborative venture between Durk and Tee Grizzley.

In 2018, Durk came up with “Just Coz Y’All Waited.” This mixtape was signed up for digital retail and released exclusively on Apple Music and iTunes Store. This only fuelled Lil Durk net worth further. This mixtape is his only non-album release featured in 57th rank on the Billboard charts.

His other significant releases in 2017-18 were “Signed To The Streets 3” and “Love Songs For The Streets 2”. “Signed To The Streets 3” had guest appearances by Young Dolph, Gunna, A Boogie, and many more.

“Love Songs For The Streets 2” was a sequel to the previous album “Love Songs For The Streets.” It also featured Nicki Minaj, King Von, and Key Glock as guests.

Controversies About Lil Durk

Apart from his glorious rapping career, Durk is known for his close association and friendship with fellow rapper King Von. However, the latter was shot to death in 2022 after an ugly spat with the entourage of fellow rapper Quando Rondo.

Since his death, gossipmongers accused Durk of being linked to Von’s death. Many blame the rapper as one of the responsible people behind this incident.

These rumors only intensified when the rapper was once spotted wearing a gold chain belonging to Von. However, Durk soon took the social media and shared screenshots of his last conversation with Von, which clearly showed that the latter wanted the former to keep the chain.

Now, the fact that Durk used his friendship with the late rapper to monetize it did not go well with many Von’s fans. But that was not the rapper’s intensions.

Durk paid homage to Von in many of his songs and even sold merchandise sporting Von’s image to fans.

Final Thoughts

While his fans see him as the famous rapper he has become today, Durk’s life is full of drama. Not having a father growing up is hard. But knowing about his imprisonment is harder. The rapper also lost his cousin, McArthur “OTF Nunu” Swindle, in 2014.

Durk also loss his manager, Uchenna “OTF Chino Dolla” Agina to murder. He also lost his brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks Jr., in 2021.

The relationship status of the rapper also had several ups and downs. But it is going strong right now and hope he gets the love he deserves.

Despite the many ups and downs, Durk works very hard to have what he does today. He is also known to be a doting father to all his children. Considering the fame he has garnered at the mere age of 30, he undoubtedly has miles to go before he sleeps. Also, there are miles to go before we see a further rise in Lil Durk net worth.

So, if you have still not heard Lil Durk rap, we suggest you do right away!