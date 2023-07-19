That Girl Lay Lay Age, Career, Success, Net Worth, and More

Meet the young talent Lay Lay Girl, the rising star nurturing of rap world with her dynamic performance and unique freestyle. Fans are always intrigued by That Girl Lay Lay age as her talent surpasses maturity of face value. From viral sensation to Netflix world — That Girl Lay Lay aka Alaya High, has a charismatic talent and impressive journey since the age of 11.

While her journey is quick but not easy. Her conservative catholic family has had no history with hip-hop songs. But with her catchy beats and confident stage delivery, she has become a social media sensation.

The talented rapper nurtures the music world from her school days and builds a loyal fanbase. With heart-touching lyrics and a rocking performance on stage, Lay Lay Girl accumulated the attention of music enthusiasts beyond the US.

Name Alaya High DOB January 28, 2007 Age 16 Nationality American Birth Place Houston, Texas Education East Packer High School Net worth $2 million Debut Song Go Lay Lay Go Parents Acie High (father) and Antanique Landry (mother) Profession Singer, Netflix star, and Social media performer Siblings Brother Partners/ Relationship Single Food habit Vegan Pet dog Lulu Zodiac sign Aquarius Height 4’ 7” (143 cm) Weight 77 lbs Bra Size 32 B Breast, Waist, Hip 32, 25, 33

A Rising Star in the Making

In short, Alaya was born talented. Her surprising talents leave people intrigued and more and more want to know the accurate That Girl Lay Lay age.

The catholic family-origin girl bloomed without a professional guide at five. Her father, Acie High, was not only her guide but also inspired her food habit as a vegan.

Not only her father but her mom Antanique was also supportive. The young freestyler broke the internet through hip-hop style. But the Houston girl also expanded her wings in the acting field, and it worked!

Alaya High Career

The internet sensation Lay Lay Girl started her journey through Instagram, back in 2017. She kickstarted her freestyle through BlocBoy JB’s hit track Shoot. The stunning performance thrives her to viral fame across social media platforms. It achieved millions of views across the global internet.

Following the trend, she continued the joy ride in 2018 as expected. She released her first single debut, Go Lay Lay Go, and it welcomed the attention of millions of music maniacs.

In the meantime, she closed a record deal with Nickelodeon and Empire Studios. Thus, she was cementing her brand name in the music world. In the same year, she started a YouTube channel with 2.15 million subscribers. Some popular songs on her channel are Old Town Road Freestyle and Money Round Here Freestyle.

Coming to 2019, she is enlisted in multiple platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music with her album The Cheat Code Reloaded. Meanwhile, she also geared up for her show That Girl Lay Lay on Nickelodeon.

Following the same wave of popularity, she had a great year from 2020 to 2022.

That Girl Lay Lay Girl Net Worth

The talented singer’s career continues to enjoy a bumpy ride at such young age. So, her net worth is also growing as expected. Here is a glimpse of her last five-year collections:

Net Worth in 2023 $2.8 million (estimated) Net Worth in 2022 $2.0 million Net Worth in 2021 $1.5 million Net Worth in 2020 $1.0 million Net Worth in 2019 $0.8 million

Relationship and Passion

Some social media groups fuel about the hip hop singer having a boyfriend or dating someone. However, fact-checking teams confirm the gossip as fake news. The kid rapper of That Lay Lay Girl wants to restrict her personal life.

The Flashbulb brigade discovers some hobbies and leisure activities of the youth talent. She prefers to travel and has a passion for photography. In addition, she is appearing as an animal rights activist with her pet dog Lulu.

The vegan star likes burger, French fries, and pizza. She has some classic stock of cars though her collection is not as big as her rivals.

Alaya High, also known as Lay Lay Girl, is active on major social media sites. After all, social media is a goldmine for her! Through her official accounts, she interacts, engages with her fans, and shares her music, performances, thoughts, and event updates.

Instagram @thatgirllaylay (1.7 million followers) TikTok @thatgirllaylay (180.5 million views) YouTube @thatgirlaylay_ (2.15 million subscribers)

Lay Lay Girl Controversy — The TikTok Drama

The multi-talented youth is not above controversies. Her five-year journey in the social media helps her to a lot of fame and money, but sometimes, it also triggers debate. The Texas native started her unofficial journey at the age of five. Apart from this, she also achieved a good flow of traffic through Tiktok and Instagram with single performances. In mid-March 2020, the kid rapper Alaya posted a dancing video on social media with North West, Kim K’s daughter.

The video blew up the mind of a million viewers; they were expecting good chemistry between the kids’ stars.. Kim also praised the video with memories. However, Kim later asked her to remove the video filmed in Kim’s place. It baffled the kid star; she removed but demanded a reason from her fans. Some celebs also batted for Lay Lay; they expressed their anguish against Kim. It ended a beautiful bonding at the first stage between an eight-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Facts About Lay Lay Girl

That Lay lay girl got her first group of audiences at age 5! Some portals claimed she composed songs at the same age!

For the first time, her mega appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ drew the attention of critics. They accused the singer of copying the style of some legends. However, she got claps from the industry as well for her unique style.

Besides accelerating her career in the rap world, she ventured into acting through the Netflix series ‘ That Girl Lay Lay.’ Fans are waiting for season 3 after the successful season 1 and 2.

Instagram worked as a positive catalyst for her career. In the early days, she attracts the music industry and song enthusiasts through the platform. People should try to make a personal brand on Instagram with your passion.

She is popular for her down-to-earth nature despite floating at the top of fame. She prefers to separate her personal life, school, etc., from her fan followers or Showbiz writers.

Following her father’s footsteps, Lay Lay Girl goes for a vegan food habit. She is fostering animal life and a green world.

1. How old is Lal Lay?

Alaya High, aka That Girl Lay Lay, born on January 28, 2007, making her a 16-year-old girl right now. The American child actress cum rapper made his popular apprentice in the 2021 Nickelodeon play Sitcom. When it was in news, That Girl Lay Lay age 2022 was 15. It is considered as the best year of her career till now.

2. What is That Girl Lay Lay age?

Alaya High is best known as That Girl Lay Lay. The Texas girl belonged to a catholic family. She adopted the stage name ‘ Lay Lay’ to create a personal brand, and it helped get the attention of the entertainment world. During the off-stage entity, she prefers to remain at Alaya High. She was born in 2007, which made her 16 years old in 2023.

2. Who is Lay Lay’s parents?

Acie High is the mom of That Girl Lay Lay, and Antanique Landry is her father. The parents are also genius. From the music world to fitness, her parents are active and have impressive images in these fields. However, they also work as managers of ‘That Girl Lay Lay.’

3. What was Lay Lay age when she got famous?

That Lay Lay Girl, also known as Alaya High, became famous very early. Her freestyle abilities and unique rap style is the key to her success. Social media platforms play a crucial role in her rapid growth and quick success. At the age of 11, That Girl Ley Ley signed first time with Empire Records. She got the attention of music makers through her viral freestyle performances on social media. Moreover, popular American rapper Moneybagg Yo promotes her creativity.

4. Who is the youngest rapper female?

The crown of the youngest rapper goes to Alaya, the ‘ Lay Lay’ girl, but it is debatable. She started her first public appearance when she was just 11 years old. However, Lil Romeo, also known as Romeo Miller, released his first song, “My Baby,” at the age of 11. In another case, Lil Bow Wow, an American rapper, first debuted at just 13. Her first album ‘ Beware of Dog’ was released in 2000, and it also jolted the music world.

5. Is That Girl Lay Lay appropriate for eight-year-olds?

At her budding stage, That Girl Lay Lay was awarded by youngsters. She achieved a good pie of teenage audiences at that time. Starting from the father’s passenger seat, now, Lay Lay Girl stormed and got places in the heart of millions of youth.

However, as the rap singer is about to touch adulthood, parents should review her albums before presenting them to kids under 8 or 10. Always follow the cultural and societal norms for this.

6. Where can I watch that girl-lay episode?

You can find That Girl Lay Lay on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. Apart from this, you can check some series on Netflix, Spotify, Apple Music, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Roku Streamline.

7. Who is Lay from Netflix?

After the massive response to the Netflix series ‘ Thay Lay Lay Girl Season 1’ in 2021, the streaming platform will release the next part. However, season 2 already aired in June 2022 through Nickelodeon. For season 1, there are a total of 13 episodes avail on Netflix. The hip-hop singer of ‘ Go Lay Lay Go’ became a darling creator of Netflix, ranked among the top 10 on the platform.

Before joining this mega platform, That Lay Lay Girl had a humble start with BlocBoy JB’s “Shoot in 2017. Hier performance in her father’s passenger seat garnered a huge fan base.

8. Is Laylay Cardi B’s daughter?

No! Lay Lay is not Cardi B’s daughter. Lay, whose real name is Alaya High, is a young rapper and Netflix star. Cardi B’s real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus. Cardi B has a 5-year-old daughter named Kulture. However, Lay Lay and Cardi B have common interests, so they share common platforms.

9. When did Lay Lay get famous?

In 2017, BlocBoy JB’s ‘Shoot’ brought momentum to her career graph.

Lay Lay got her first serious attention from the audience and media in 2018, when she was only 11. Her video on social media went viral and caught the attention of eminent personalities in the industry.

Final thoughts

The rapper queen Lay Lay Girl started her Instagram journey when she was just 10! Her Catholic family has no background or association with the music world. Despite that, they have supported Alaya from her early days. There has been no sign of slowdown since her five years of excellent journey. She is able to impress audiences of all ages with freestyle.

In addition, she lights up her talent on Netflix like a giant platform. The vegan girl’s undeniable talent makes footprints out of the USA. Here is to hoping that the girl will develop her skill and break all barriers. We also hope the Lay Lay Girl Alaya continues her stardom with humble nature; she has miles to go.