From US Navy to Music: Zach Bryan Height, Age, Career, and More

How many times does it happen that the U.S. Navy discharges someone to let them follow their passion? It makes up for a very unusual story. However, it happened with Zachary Lane Bryan. From serving in the Navy to making the world sing to his tunes, his life anything but ordinary. Today he has fans worldwide who want to know everything about him. If you are also curious about Zach Bryan height, weight, age, net worth, and more important journey, you are up for a treat.

In this article, we have shared everything you want to know about your favorite singer-songwriter. You will find answers to the questions, like how old is Zach Bryan? What is Zach Bryan age? What is his net worth? How he ventured into music? How was his early life?

Let us know more about Zach’s life, influences, the transition from a life of a soldier to a civilian, and then a musician no less. Here is everything you would ever want to know about Zach Bryan.

Zach Bryan Bio

Zachary Lane Bryan or Zach Bryan, as he is popularly known, is an American singer and songwriter. Born in Okinawa, Japan, but hails from Oologah, Oklahoma. He was born on April 2, 1996. Currently, Zach Bryan age is 27 years.

Although he became a known face after sharing his homemade musical recordings on social media platforms, his breakthrough was his album, American Heartbreak. The album landed at number 5 in the U.S. Billboard 200 list and became his ticket to success.

Interestingly, he is a U.S. Navy veteran. It might shock you, but the Zach Bryan net worth is around $1 Million. Check out his complete bio to know more about him:

Full Name: Zachary Lane Bryan

Zach Bryan Age: 27 Years

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: April 2, 1996

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Place of Birth: Okinawa, Japan

Nationality: American

Religion: Christian

Profession: Singer-Songwriter

Father: Dewayne Bryan

Mother: Annette DeAnn (Mullen) Bryan

Siblings: Mackenzie (sister)

Partner: Rose Madden

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Blonde

Zach Bryan Height: 185 cm (6 feet 1 inch)

Zach Bryan Weight: 176 lbs (80 kg)

Childhood and Early Life

Zach was born to Dewayne Bryan and Annette DeAnn (Mullen) Bryan on April 2, 1996, in Okinawa, Japan. His father was in the Navy, and his mother was a certified nursing assistant. His family was deployed in the Navy at the time of his birth, but soon they moved to Oologah, Oklahoma, where Zach grew up.

Zach was young when his parents got a divorce. In 2016, his mother died at the age of 49 years. This incident has left a sore mark on his heart. He loved his mother and even dedicated his first self-released album to her.

No sooner did he hit his teens than Zach started writing songs. He also started playing guitar at a very young age. However, not making an exception, he continued his family tradition and joined the U.S. Navy as an active-duty member at 17.

During his deployment, he would write songs in his spare time. He was unaware that one day the whole world will sing and vibe to his tunes.

A Star Is Born: The Beginning of His Musical Career

Bryan’s musical career can be divided into two phases: an initial phase where he would play music as a hobby and share his music on personal platforms, and later, a professional phase where he took music as a profession and collaborated with major labels to make music.

It was in 2017 that Bryan decided to share his talent with the world. He uploaded his compositions on YouTube and started getting praised. His friends would record his performances on his iPhone. He gained popularity when one of his songs, Heading South, went viral. It earned more than 20 million views on YouTube.

On August 24, 2019, he released his first album, DeAnn, which, as the name says, he dedicated to his late mother. He later revealed that he created this album in two months and recorded it in an Airbnb in Florida with his friends.

After nine months, on May 8, 2020, he released his second album, Elisabeth. Similar to his first album, this album also has an interesting recording backstory. He recorded this album in a barn behind his home in Washington. Quiet, Heavy Dreams and Carnival followed.

Zach’s first album made him a household name, and soon, he was flooded with opportunities. He toured extensively across the United States of America.

On April 10, 2021, Zach debuted in Grand Ole Opry, the American weekly live country music radio broadcast, and later sealed a deal with Warner Records to release his album.

Beginning of Professional Musical Journey

The U.S. Navy honorably discharged Zach from his services on October 14, 2021, so that he could follow his heart. It marked a turning point in his life.

After serving the nation for eight long years, he kick-started his career in music.

On May 20, 2022, Zach released his first major-label debut album, American Heartbreak (he had announced his plans on January 25, 2022). The album became an instant hit among the fans and entered the U.S. Billboard 200 at number 5. His album marked the biggest first week for any country album that year, and sold more than 70 thousand copies.

He released a single, Starved, on October 11, 2022. Fifth of May and The Greatest Day of My Life followed. He released his live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster on the Christmas Day in 2022. He recorded it at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Zach Bryan songs

Zach’s music mirrors his emotions. His songs celebrate his raw emotions and general chronicles of love and life. Most of his songs reflect the raw nature of love and loss that often comes as an accompaniment. Hence, his songs always strike the right chord with his audience. His self-released debut album is a testimony to it.

The emotional lyrics floating on stripped-down acoustic sound managed to carve a safe spot in the hearts of his listeners. Apart from all the love and attention, he received critical acclaim for this album. His music falls into Americana, Indie-Rock, and folk genre. He creates very soulful music.

Zach generally uses acoustic guitar and harmonica in his music. These musical instruments amplify the soulful feel of his songs. Whether he is singing solo, accompanied only by his guitar or with a full band, he always manages to stir deep emotions with his music.

He often draws inspiration from artists like Bob Dylan, Hank Williams, and Johnny Cash. Interestingly, Zach never received any professional music training.

Zach Bryan stats

In addition to his music, which is a combination of his soulful voice, introspective songs, and heart-touching acoustics, Zach possesses other markers too. He is also famous for his stunning physical features, for instance, Zach Bryan height.

With a 6 feet 1-inch tall man with captivating eyes and a euphonious voice, how can one ignore him? As stated, Zach Bryan height is 185 cm (6 feet 1 inch). He weighs 176 lbs (80 kg). His shoe size is 10 (UK). He has blue eyes and blonde hair complement each other. On top of that, he has a smile to die for.

Zach has a calm and cool demeanor. He keeps himself composed but talks with utmost sincerity.

Zach Bryan Net Worth

Zach is a successful singer and songwriter. He has signed deals with many big names, collaborates with famous artists once in a while and goes on music tours. Apart from these, he also has a YouTube channel. Whatever he has today, he credits it to his musical career. Before his musical career took flight, he was earning through the U.S. Navy.

As of 2023, Zach Bryan net worth is $1 Million. His annual salary is $250,000, so the amount is only multiplying year by year.

Awards and Recognition

Although Zach needs no awards (he already has the love of his fans in abundance), he was facilitated with awards for his talent.

In 2023, he was nominated for the Grammy Awards in the category of Best Country Solo Performance. In the same year, he won the New Male Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Zach Bryan wife

Rose Madden is the wife of Zach Bryan. They met in the Navy, and sparks flew and soon started dating. They dated for a few years before getting married in 2021.

The couple share a beautiful life and a lavish home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They do not have any children as yet.

Follow Zach Bryan online

Zach Bryan is across Instagram and Twitter. After all, social media is his launch pad.

Before singing professionally, he would make videos at home using his iPhone and upload them on YouTube. To date, he shares his music with his fans on YouTube.

Apart from YouTube, he is also active on Instagram and Twitter. He has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, 477.7k followers on Twitter, and 716k subscribers on YouTube.

Here are the details of his social media accounts:

YouTube: Zach Bryan (@zachbryan1067)

Instagram: @zachlanebryan

Twitter: @zachlanebryan

Zach has a heart of gold

Zach Bryan height, voice, and career graph are not the only things that will make you like him. His fans also love him for the person he is.

Even after achieving great success in his professional life, he stays grounded. He is humble, honest, kind, and transparent.

Zach regularly interacts with his fans on social media platforms and speaks with them about various topics apart from music. He has never shied away from accepting his struggles with mental health issues. His sincerity makes him the most loved artist among his fans.

Zach Bryan navy

A U.S. Navy veteran with a penchant for music, Zach’s life took a 360-degree change when then Navy honorably relieved him from his duties. He got an opportunity to follow his love and passion for music and carve a successful career in it.

Zach has always believed that if the Navy had not discharged him, he would have never left it. So, we guess we owe a big thanks to the Navy. We hope he keeps making music and we keep listening to his melodies till the end of our lives.

Final Thoughts

Zach Bryan is an exceptional singer-songwriter. His lyrics, which depicts the raw emotions of love, penetrate deep into the heart. His songs are a combination of a soothing voice and thought-provoking lyrics. It is his USP.

A storyteller, Zach, tries to tell his stories through his songs, adorned with touchy lyrics, calming acoustics, and a melodious voice. He is one of the most promising musicians we have right now. We hope and pray that his career blooms in every season.