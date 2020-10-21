Tom Kennedy Died: The ‘Name That Tune’ Host Passes Away at 93

One of the most famous American TV shows hosts of all time, Tom Kennedy, died at 93. His friend Steve Beverly confirm the news. It left all fans of the famous show “Name That Tune” in sadness. There is still not much clarity regarding the reason for Kennedy’s death. However, we can assume that it was his age and general health issues. The only information that sources close to him reveal is that the man was suffering for quite a few months.

Tom Kennedy was rightly the ‘Television Titan considering all the hit shows he was a part of. He was the charm and fun quotient of shows such as “You Don’t Say” and “Split Second.” Besides, if you are talking about NTT or’ Name That Tune,’ it was indeed one of the best game shows on TV ever. Kennedy was the host of the show for several years in the 70s and ’80s. The popular host was the highlight of another show, a syndicated version of “The Price Is Right.” For this project, he was collaborating with Bob Barker. While Barker was handling the daytime work, Kennedy was looking after work at night.

Tom Kennedy died: Highlights of the host’s career

The list of game shows with Tom Kennedy as the host seems to be unending. “Doctor IQ,” “The Big Game,” “Match Game,” “Oh My Word,” and “It Takes Two” is some more of his popular shows. Besides, he was also a part of exciting game shows such as “It’s Your Bet,” “Card Sharks,” “Password,” and “Password Plus.” Let’s not forget to mention his role in shows such as “Break the Bank,” “Wordplay,” “Hollywood Squares,” “Family Feud,” and “To Say the Least.” Last but not least, his shows, including “Whew!” “Body Language” and “Wheel of Fortune” were big hits as well.

Tom Kennedy died, leaving behind his name as a famous announcer as well. He was part of a cluster of projects that includes a few of the comedy series by Betty White. This includes “Date with Angels,” “About Faces,” “The Polka Parade,” and “Going, Going, Gone!” The legendary host tried traditional acting as well. He was in shows such as “That Girl,” “Hardcastle and McCormick,” and “Cannon.” Tom Kennedy leaves behind his children that he had with his wife, Betty Gevedon.