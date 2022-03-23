Bert Kreischer Wife, Family, and All About Their Fun Life

Bert Kreischer wife, LeeAnn Kreischer, is an actor, writer, and podcaster from the United States. LeeAnn was born and raised in a tiny Georgia town, and she met Bert when she was about 30 years old. She was functioning as a writer at the time.

LeeAnn didn’t believe their relationship would work out at first. She was genuinely interested in him after they spent significant time alone for the first time. Soon after, they began dating. They celebrated their wedding in December 2003. Bert Kreischer wife and kids currently live in Los Angeles, California.

She has the unpleasant distinction of becoming one of her husband’s most frequent topics in his comedy performances. Bercast, his podcast, has featured her on several occasions. She presents a podcast called “Wife of the Party from her partner’s man cave at their house.”

Bert Kreischer’s Biography And Work History

On Nov 3, 1972, the comic was born in Tampa, Florida. As a result, Bert Kreischer’s age has increased to 46 years. He went to a Christian school for his studies. If you are wondering how tall is Bert Kreischer, then the answer is 1.82 meters.

Following graduation, the young guy attended Florida State University to pursue an English degree. He developed a reputation as an enthusiastic party-goer, which he reinforced and fastened to himself multiple times, adding to his degree.

When the budding comedian was a sixth-year student in 1997, his “party activities” earned the university the distinction of being the top party school in the country. Rolling Stone magazine even acknowledged his achievements.

In its issue, the publication devoted six pages to the student, describing him as the top party-goer in the USA. Bert Kreischer’s popularity began in this way. This piece inspired him to collaborate on a film with the studio.

The initiative, however, failed, and he departed. One of the script’s creators shifted it to a different studio. The production was completed without his involvement, and they changed the name to National Lampoon’s Van Wilder. The future comedian exercised discipline and did not file a lawsuit against them.

He began his career as a stand-up comic at a Florida pub. His speech was picked up by a New York agency, who couldn’t pass up the charming, brilliant man and chose to help him further his career right away.

Leeann Kreischer, Bert Kreischer Wife, Who Is She?

LeeAnn Kreischer hosts the podcast “Wife of the Party,” a pretty funny and sassy name for a podcast. The podcast’s description states, Wife of comic Bert Kreischer chats to pals about relationship, family, and what it’s like to be wife to the show’s star.

She’s presented over 140 editions of the popular podcast thus far, and the audience seems to love it! It has over 1.2K reviews and a 4.9/5 star rating. Bert Kreischers wife regularly participates in her husband’s ventures and joins him for interviews and podcasts since they’re so funny together.

She discusses a variety of subjects on the podcast, including personal training, novels, theatre, psychological health, therapy, dog training, and more. She also hosts a monthly book club. LeeAnn also appeared on an edition of her husband’s cookery show, “Something’s Burning.”

Bert Kreischer wife: Career

LeeAnn moved to Los Angeles at some time to pursue her dream of becoming a Hollywood writer. She worked as a writer for the adolescent comedy ‘My Biggest Fan’ in 2002.

The film, which stars band members of Dream Street, follows adolescent superstar Chris Trousdale as he finds himself in a predicament where he must hide at the home of his most enormous admirer. Trousdale is primarily featured in the film, with the other band members appearing only at the beginning and finish.

Michael Meyer, Michael Criscione, and Liz Sinclair were among the film’s writers, in addition to LeeAnn. The shooting was completed in 2002, but the film was never released due to a disagreement between the filmmakers and the boys’ parents.

In 2002, Dream Street came to an end. During his concerts in late 2002 and early 2003, Trousdale conducted a lot of advertising for the film. On May 18, 2005, ‘My Biggest Fan’ was released. Bert Kreischer wife had her first and only acting debut as a nurse in the short movie “Destiny Stalled” (2000).

Her Hobbies And Extracurricular Activities

LeeAnn enjoys reading and claims to have read at least one book every week since she was in elementary school. She now prefers to read true-crime novels, and her favorite is John Boyne’s “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.”

Bert Kreischer wife is a humanitarian who has collaborated with several charitable organizations. Despite the small amount raised, she contributed $150 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

She also seeded a milkweed plant for monarch butterflies, rapidly vanishing from the planet. She enjoys traveling and has traveled extensively around the United States with her spouse and Europe on multiple occasions.

LeeAnn enjoys watching movies in her leisure time, and her favorite actors and actresses are Ryan Gosling and Kate Winslet, with “The Notebook,” “Titanic,” and “The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” among her favorites.

Bert Kreischer’s Relationship

LeeAnn has little recollection of her first two interactions with Kreischer. At the time, they were both following their goals in Hollywood. He certainly affected her at their third session, which occurred at a bowling alley.

She then proceeded to ask her buddy, who was also his flatmate at the time, for her phone number. She contacted her roommate to inquire after he hadn’t called in five days. Kreischer had allegedly flirted at the bowling alley, and she was perplexed as to why he had not called her.

He hadn’t ever asked a lady out on a date before and had no clue how to do it; it turned out. She persuaded him to invite her out on a date. He did, and the two of them have been together ever since. Georgia and Ila are their two daughters. Bert Kreischer wife is quite active on Instagram, posting videos and photos from her private life daily.

Bert Kreischer Family

LeeAnn and Bert Kreischer have two kids, Georgia and Ila. Both were born in the years 2004 and 2006. Bert has a habit of including his daughters’ quirks in his jokes. He claims that Bert Kreischer kids have inherited his folly in one of his performances.

LeAnn and her husband have a romance that can make anyone envious. The pair is always there for each other, has a shared podcast, and tweets at each other. Furthermore, the great bulk of the comedian’s jokes is specifically about his wife and their lives. Her spouse was also a guest on LeAnn Kreischer’s program.

Ila Kreischer came into the world in the city of Los Angeles, California, in the year 2006. She is both a scholar and a well-known figure. Her height is 4’8′′, and her weight is 52 kilos.

Her hair is brown, and her eyes are blue. Georgia Kreischer is the eldest child, having been born in 2004. She is a student as well. She stands 4’2′′ tall and weighs around 35 kilos. Georgia has lovely black eyes and golden hair. She is presently enrolled in a private organization in California. Blue is her favorite color.

Bert Kreischer Net Worth

Bert has had fantastic success since beginning his career with an article in Rolling Stone magazine. He is now at the pinnacle of his career and in the middle of the comedy scene. He amassed a sizable fortune in conjunction with the public’s adoration and an army of supporters.

It is usually challenging to track celebrities’ net worth, and as a result, various statistics emerge. The comedian’s profits, for example, are projected to be over 1.2 million dollars.

A complete accounting of his net wealth and salaries every year, month, and even hour is available on other websites. It assessed his net worth to be $2 million.

Regardless of which statistic is more accurate, the difference is significant. Bert Kreischer makes a lot of money through his appearances on TV shows, as a comedian, and on YouTube. The most evident reality is that his labor increases his net worth by the second.

LeeAnn’s Amusing Story About Dating Bert

Bert disclosed to Fatherly that Bert Kreischer wife is originally from Georgia, and the pair married in 2003. On Sept 6, 2019, LeeAnn and Bert told a funny story about their hard start to their romance on the podcast Dr. Drew After Dark. Here’s what happened:

Bert got into a dispute with LeeAnn’s friend, which escalated into a brawl with the rest of his then-friend’s girlfriends. After the incident, Bert delivered flowers and handwritten apologies to all of her friends.

He also produced a mixtape for LeeAnn. When LeeAnn drove to Bert’s residence after the event to speak with him, she found him weeping in the shower while sipping SlimFast. Give this crazy, bright woman a listen if you’re looking for a chuckle.

Podcast By Bert Kreischer

Bertcast, a weekly comedic podcast on the All Things Comedy network, is produced and hosted by Bert Kreischer, a well-known American stand-up comedian. The podcast began in 2012. He broadcasts his podcast in his Man Cave, created for him after an edition of Man Caves, a reality television show about house renovations.

Bert was also a co-host on Tom Segura’s 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast and Bill Burr’s Bill and Bert podcast. WTF with Marc Maron, H3 Podcast, Doug Benson’s Doug Loves Movies, Your Mom’s House, The Joe Rogan Experience, Doug Benson’s Doug Loves Movies, have all included Bert Kreischer.

Did LeeAnn Kreischer Lose Weight?

LeeAnn has not embarked on any weight-loss endeavors. She does not appear to be on any weight-loss adventures, indicating that she is at ease with her size. Her spouse, however, has been actively participating in weight-loss contests and encouraging his admirers to do the same.

Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, a fellow stand-up comedian, did a segment on his podcast’s weight reduction challenge in 2017. They were to follow a ketogenic diet consisting of a low-carb, moderate-protein, and high-fat diet.

The loser of the weight reduction competition had to either buy a trip or chop their beard. Over two days, the two comedians weighed in twice. Bert shed another pound on the second weigh-in, while Tom lost another six. Bert lost the contest and cut his beard off, whereas Tom came out on top. While the two comedians engaged in other enjoyable pursuits, their audience loved the programs.

Her Support For Her Husband

Bert Kreischers wife is a fervent supporter of Bert and his endeavors. She is constantly chronicling his accomplishments and milestones on her social networking sites. She frequently invites him to appear on her show to discuss various issues he may provide insight into. Her unwavering devotion to her spouse is remarkable.

Family is essential to the pair, and they value spending time with the kids. Their podcast chats are a blend of facts, knowledge, and hilarity. LeeAnn hosts her daughters on occasion and always brings up themes that they can all connect to and on which they can all provide balanced perspectives. Her children have a haven and a voice thanks to her.

Conclusion

LeeAnn is a wonderful mother, wife, and lady. Her wise counsel gives many women, even men, a method to deal with the stresses of marriage, children, and family life. People are more capable of dealing with obstacles and being more open-minded when necessary. Those that look up to her find her to be an inspiration.