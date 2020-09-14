HBO has always been the top source for premium programming, and now it is expanding day by day. But you will shock to know that from July 2020, HBO Go no longer exists and HBO NOW turns to HBO. However, in May 2020, HBO Max has launched. HBO Max is known as the standalone streaming service. It combines all HBO’s content with TV series and movies under the umbrella of WarnerMedia entertainment. In this article, you will get a brief idea of HBO Go vs. HBO Now.

However, It is confusing to figure out what is the difference between HBO and HBO Max. So if you are scratching your head to understand, HBO, then you have come to the right place. Here in this article, we are going to cover all the aspects regarding HBO. Firstly, it is vital to understand the HBO app, HBO channel and brand new HBO Max. However, this information will help us to understand the difference.

What is HBO App?

HBO app is formerly known as HBO NOW. The HBO app is a streamer that provides HBO content. And basically, it shows all without the need for a premium cable or satellite TV subscription.

What is-The HBO channel?

The HBO channel is a premium cable channel and available as part of a cable or satellite TV subscription. Series like The Sopranos, The Wire, and Sex and the City are some well known and famed series.

HBO Go vs. HBO Now?

Neither of these services exists anymore, but the main difference between them was how you got them. Recently the HBO GO service was discontinued by AT&T. And they also shortened the name of HBO NOW to just HBO. HBO GO was an on-the-go feature, and HBO NOW was an à la carte streaming option. HBO GO used to come with Amazon Prime and existing cable subscription. They both provide the same type of service even though they cost differently.

What is HBO MAX and what type of content it contains?

On May 27, 2020, At&T launches HBO Max. It is a Voltron version of the HBO app that gives you extra control over channels and gives you HBO content and more content. You can watch it from any platform available like your web browser or a range of plans and devices. HBO MAX app is not yet available for (Roku and Amazon Fire TV), but it is easy to get around.

However, it has all types of content involving movies, TV series and more from Warnermedia entertainments. It shows new content and also includes favorites of all time like Friends, The Hobbit trilogies and many more.

HBO NOW vs HBO Max?

The amount of content we will see is the difference between HBO and HBO Max. It gives you access to the HBO live HBO catalog if you have a subscription through a cable or satellite. HBO Max is known as a standalone streaming service. It provides you everything on HBO along with movies, shows, and other titles from WarnerMedia Entertainment.

But what to say about HBO GO and HBO NOW? Both platforms are no longer available from July 31, 2020. HBO subscriber services are no longer available to stream content. They should instead use HBO MAX and use that. You can sign on HBO MAX for no extra charge.

Nowadays, HBO NOW would is called the HBO streaming service version of the premium channel. But it does not allow you to watch all the content you get on HBO MAX. So still HBO MAX is at the top and better bet.

Which is better HBO or HBO MAX?

No doubt HBO MAX is the far better choice for all. You can also access it as a standalone service. The best part of that is you can also access it at no extra cost as part of your HBO cable or satellite subscription. HBO MAX gives you a lot more content than HBO and even costs the same.

HBO MAX is currently unavailable on other gadgets. It is the biggest drawback. Owners of the HBO are negotiating with these platforms to bring HBO Max to those streaming sticks. So soon, this limitation would be solved. So for the meantime, you have to use other platforms to watch HBO MAX. Soon this problem would be solved for the Amazon Fire tv and Roku users.

Does HBO Max is replacing HBO NOW?

HBO MAX is not replacing HBO NOW. HBO MAX pushed to enjoy the HBO programming.

Technically HBO Now still exists simply in the name of HBO. For many providers and streaming devices, HBO serves as the standalone HBO app.

The HBO MAX subscription costs the same as the HBO app. But it provides you with more content than the HBO app, so it is more beneficial to go with HBO MAX. HBO MAX also includes a treasure trove of stuff from WarnerMedia Entertainment.

Difference between HBO Go and HBO Max

HBO Max is known as a subscription-based streaming platform that gives you access to all lovely content. Also gives you access with titles from WarnerMedia. It cost $14.99 a month. Some AT&T internet, wireless, and TV plans are available at no extra cost. Some cable and satellite TV packages also come with the HBO channel.

HBO MAX gives you tons of additional streamable content from the Warnermedia universe. For example, Lord of the Rings and Casablanca; Cartoon Network and Adult Swim; Friends and The Big Bang Theory. And also some new original stuff. HBO MAX can not access HBO live broadcasts. But no need to worry; new episodes and other content will be uploaded at the same time. So you will be able to catch gems in real-time.

Service Type Subscription Cost Content Available Options Subscribe to Get it HBO (channel) $5–$20/mo. (only for cable or satellite TV) HBO catalog Cable and satellite TV Sign up HBO (app) $14.99/mo. HBO catalog Web browser, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and other major platforms and providers Sign up HBO Max $14.99/mo. HBO catalog + WarnerEntertainment programming Web browser, AT&T TV, Cox, Hulu, Spectrum, Xfinity, and other major providers (unavailable on Amazon Fire TV & Roku) Sign up

How to Stream HBO Max?

HBO MAX was launched in May, replacing HBO GO and HBO NOW. It features all the regular channel programming and extra shows. Moreover, it also includes movies and originals that you can not get elsewhere. But many people are confused about: how much HBO MAX costs. HBO Max is the most expensive of the bunch and charges almost $15 per month. Not all but some HBO customers can get HBO MAX at no extra cost.

The company discontinued HBO Go and HBO Now and renamed it into one app called HBO. Now, the company is left with only two apps; HBO app and HBO MAX. The app is used for programming on the regular network. It has a lot more content and has about double the shows and movies. It also has podcasts in its library based on its programming. Moreover, it is working with iHeartRadio on a slate of podcasts and links their upcoming shows and originals.

However, HBO MAX, also called MAX originals, offers new movies and legacy shows. Snyder cut of the 2017 film Justice League called one the high profile exclusive. It also includes anthology series Love Life, and a documentary Class Action Park.

That is far less than Disney Plus. Because around 10 million people are signing up for it in just 24 hours after it’s launch in November. But most of the HBO MAX users seem to like it. HBO MAX users are spending 70% more time than they spend before on HBO NOW. During the coronavirus pandemic, people can get more attractive to HBO MAX because HBO MAX is showing big-budget movies.

Where should I sign up to watch HBO Max?

First of all, visit HBOMax.com and sign up there for HBO MAX. You can also access HBO MAX through an app on your phone (Android or Apple). Moreover, you can also sign up for a free trial and access to HBO MAX at no extra cost. But you can only access it without any money if you have some AT&T plans.

The easiest way to get the HBO channel on your cable or satellite tv package is as follows. You can sign up through satellite providers and cable TV. Every cord and satellite TV provider offers an add-on option. Moreover, many providers also offer HBO and other premium channels.

Watch HBO Max on TV?

You can access HBO Max on your television if you have a cable provider or streaming device that supports the HBO Max app. Most of the cable/satellite providers support HBO MAX. You can link to your TV with an HDMI cable, and you can watch HBO MAX from your browser.

Currently, HBO MAX is not available on other streaming devices. This issue would be solved soon because AT&T are giving their best to stream service onto both platforms if you are using Amazon Fire TV and Roku as your primary streaming device. You have to come up with creative ways to access HBO MAX.

1. Here are some ideas

Connecting HDMI cable device to your TV:-

You can connect your TV to your laptop, tablet, or computer with an HDMI cable device. By doing that, you can enjoy HBO MAX on your big TV screen from the web platform.

2. Mirroring Function

There is a mirroring function available for many Roku streamers over a wireless network. How does the mirroring task work? Open HBO Max on your Android device, then toggles on the mirror settings to display video and audio on your TV screen. Set up is simple on your Roku. Go to Settings > System > Screen mirroring and selecting Prompt or Always allow.

The mirror function is a little trickier for Apple device users. You can use the Roku mobile app or a third-party screen mirroring app to use HBO MAX. As long as you own a smart TV and a mobile device, you can access many ways to access the mirror function.

3. Sideload Android TV version-HBO MAX

Amazon Fire TV device users can adjust their settings to the HBO MAX app’s sideload Android TV version. For better and clear instructions, listen to engineer James Futhey on how to sideload HBO Max for your Amazon Fire TV streamer.

What is the cost of HBO Max?

At launch, HBO Max comes with a 15$ monthly subscription with seven days of a free trial. However, earlier next year, At&T’s CEO John Stankey announces a cheaper HBO Max that supports ads. He reports the launch date but did not specify the price and catalog limitations.

Moreover, before the launch, the people who order at HBOMax.com get a lower deal of 13$ per month. But those people can not enjoy the seven-day free trial. As all we know HBO Now turn to HBO also costs 15$ per month. So we see both have the same cost, but you will get less programming in HBO Now comparing to HBO Max.

Due to automatic updates on mobile phones, HBO Max app replaces the HBO Now app. Comparing to other services such as Apple TV at 5$ and Disney plus 7$, HBO Max pricing is a little high. Moreover, both the services also offer great deals that cut off the monthly cost. For example, Apple is giving away a one-year subscription for those who will purchase an Apple product. However, Disney offers a one-year free subscription by setting up a deal with Verizon.

If I already paid for HBO, then how will I get HBO Max and at which cost?

The situation gets hard when we already pay for HBO and want to get HBO Max. Some people need to pay extra for HBO Max, who already paid for HBO. However, those who subscribe through Apple or Google do not face any problem to switch on HBO Max. As we ask you before, in mobiles, HBO Now automatically updates to HBO Max. In that case, you need to agree to HBO Max’s terms and conditions, and then you are all set to go.

Some distributors offer a deal that you can also upgrade to HBO Max without paying any extra penny. But you need to unlock this deal by paying for HBO through;

At&T TV company and AT&T wireless users that will offer you some plans.

Apple

Hulu

Verizon

YouTube or Google

Charter and its spectrum service

The NCTC group of broadband companies and independent cables.

Cox communications

However, it will be the best deal if HBO Max is going to offer more give out with other streaming services. Amazon claims that nearly five million customers are subscribing to HBO through amazon. But now AT&T is looking for new programming methods through which people can easily access HBO.

Moreover, AT&T is also coming with great deals like no extra cost subscription, one month, two months, or one-year free trial. Therefore, today check out your account or myAT&T app to know if you qualify for HBO Max.

How to get HBO for free?

If you want to access HBO without spending any extra cost, keep your eye out for deals. You can get new deals like free HBO service for a year on recharging for the whole year. Hulu provides a free week trial of HBO MAX through their utility. Some phone and cable companies offer free trials.

Now we can get HBO Max on Amazon?

HBO MAX is currently unavailable on other streaming devices. It is the biggest drawback. Owners of the HBO are negotiating with these platforms to bring HBO Max to those streaming sticks. But still, you can access HBO NOW.

Open HBO max on your computer and then connect it with your TV with HDMI cable. Download an Android TV version of the app on your Amazon Fire TV. Or use a mirroring function to access it.

Some devices that support HBO Max

Nowadays, HBO Max is streaming on various devices like phones, tablets, TV, mobile phones and game consoles. Below we are going to show you some gadgets that are best to watch HBO Max.

You can stream HBO Max on iPhone devices such as iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV. However, customers need to stream HBO Max content from their iPhone to their TV, having third-generation Apple TV models.

Through the Microsoft store, you can watch HBO Max on Xbox one gaming consoles.

Android devices support an app known as Chromebooks, Chromecast through which you can stream HBO Max.

Through the PlayStation Store, you can download the HBO Max app in Sony Playstation 4 system.

You can also select Samsung smart TV to stream HBO Max.

But you will be surprised to know that Amazon Fire TV and Roku do not support HBO Max. Many studies show that nearly 70% of the population uses Amazon Fire TV and Roku as their streaming devices. Moreover, they have more than 80 million subscribers around the world.

Bottom line

Staying at home for many months increases the chances that you have streamed your movies and TV shows. Moreover, you notice that Netflix is now getting slow. Then early, you have to switch on to HBO for your non-stop entertainment. Therefore, change your entertaining mode, now and enjoy friends now episodes with popcorns and coke.