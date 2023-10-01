Tom Segura Net Worth: All About the Ruler of Comedy Realm

His observational, sarcastic, and deadpan comedy tickles the funny bones of millions. His dark humor, insult comedy, and quick wit have made him a popular name not only in his native country but across the globe. Meet the king of comedy, Tom Segura. In a career spanning more than two decades, he accumulated a lot of love and of course, money. Tom Segura net worth is estimated to be $15 million.

In this article, we will give you a closer look into the life of this famous stand-up comedian. Read further to know the details about Tom Segura net worth over the years, his career highlights, his early days, and more about his personal life.

Tom started his career in 2001, shortly after graduating from the Lenior-Rhyne University. Since then, he has been actively doing work in the comedy realm. He started as a stand-up comedian but did not limit himself to the stage.

As storytelling is his strongest suit, he utilized it not only in his comedy shows but also in his writing. He authored a book and wrote most of his work.

With many comedy shows, four Netflix specials, a book, and two podcasts in his basket, Tom Segura is a wealthy comedian. As mentioned, as of 2023, his net worth is $15 million.

Tom Segura Bio

Tom Segura is a renowned Stand-up comedian, author, actor, and podcaster from America. He is famous for co-hosting a podcast called Your Mom’s House with his wife, Christina Pazsitzky. Another of his podcasts, Two Bears One Cave, which he co-hosts with his fellow comedian and co-host, Bert Kreischer, is also quite popular.

Apart from stand-up comedy and podcasts, Tom is also involved in writing, films, and TV shows.

Name Tom Segura (aka Thomas Weston Segura) Profession Stand-up Comedian, Author, Actor, Podcast Host Age 44 Years Height 6’ (1.82 m or 182 cm) Birthplace Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A Education Saint Edward’s School, Vero Beach, Florida Lenior-Rhyne University, Hickory, North Carolina DOB April 16, 1979 Zodiac Sign Aries Years Active 2001- present Spouse Christina Pazsitzky (m. 2008) Parents Rosario “Charo” Segura and Thomas Nadeau Segura Children 2 Instagram @seguratom

Early life

Tom Segura was born Thomas Weston Segura on April 16, 1979 in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A to Rosario “Charo” Segura and Thomas Nadeau Segura. His mother was a Peruvian immigrant, while his father had Spanish, Cajun, and French-Canadian descent. Thomas Nadeau Segura was the first Vice President of Merrill Lynch.

Tom grew up alongside his two sisters, Jane and Maria. Although he belongs to Cincinnati, Ohio, Tom has lived in many places, including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Vero Beach, Florida; Mequon, Wisconsin; and Los Angeles, California.

Education

Tom attended Saint Edward’s School in Vero Beach, Florida, and then moved to Hickory, North Carolina, for further studies. He graduated from the Lenior-Rhyne University.

Career

Stand-up comedy

After graduating from the university, Segura started his career as a stand-up comedian. He would spend his day doing daytime jobs, while in the evening, he would attend comedy shows. He interned at Kopelson Entertainment. His first paid job in the industry was that of a logger. He made transcripts of reality shows, such as My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss and Extreme Makeover.

As his career as a stand-up comedian grew, he performed at several renowned comedy festivals, including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The Global Comedy Festival in Vancouver, The Comedy Festival (US Comedy Arts Festival) in Las Vegas, and Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Television

Tom also has some television appearances to his credit. He appeared in “Live at Gotham” (2007), “Comedy Central Presents” (2013), and “This Is Not Happening” (2013). He also appeared on episode 8 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

In 2018, CBS approached Thomas and his wife, Christina Pazsitzky, for a TV deal entailing the pilot production of their show, The Little Things.

Films

Tom has been a part of several movies. He starred as Dan Pena in the 2012 film Frank Advice. In 2013, he appeared as Dan in 9 Inches. After three years, he essayed the role of Harry Pryor in The People’s Mayor, and the year after that, he played himself in I Need You To Kill.

He has also appeared in Instant Family as Russ (2018), in Countdown as Derek King (2019), and as a cop in The Opening Act (2020).

Tom was the co-writer of the films, including Frank Advice (2010) and 9 Inches (2013). He also directed 9 Inches.

Netflix Specials

He collaborated with Netflix for a special, “Completely Normal”, in 2014. Later, he did two other specials- “Mostly Stories”, which came out in 2016, and “Disgraceful”, which came out in (2018).

On March 24, 2020, his fourth Netflix special, Ball Hog, was premiered. On July 4, 2023, Sledgehammer, his fifth Netflix comedy special, was premiered.

Podcasts

Tom Segura started his podcast, Your Mom’s House, in 2010 with his wife. They co-hosted the podcast, and it soon became a hit.

In 2019, he started another podcast, 2 Bears and 1 Cave, with Bert Kreischer.

Books

In 2022, Tom released his first book, “I’d Like to Play Alone, Please”. The book is a compilation of humorous essays. Segura described his book as a collection of stories, an extension of what he does as a comedian.

Tom Segura net worth

Tom Segura net worth grew exponentially over the last few years. He did extensive work in the entertainment industry, which monetized well.

Tom’s major source of income is his podcast and comedy shows. His books also earned him good money. Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky net worth is $15 million. His monthly income is more than $2,00,000 and his yearly income is over $1 million.

Let’s take a look at the growth of Tom Segura net worth over the years.

Tom Segura net worth 2023 $15 Million Tom Segura net worth 2022 $14 Million Tom Segura net worth 2021 $13 Million Tom Segura net worth 2020 $12 Million Tom Segura net worth 2019 $11 Million Tom Segura net worth 2018 $10 Million

Real estate

Tom and Christina have a strong real estate game. They bought a $1.6 million mansion in Woodland Hills, California, in 2016. The five-bedroom, 4,619-square-foot villa had a range of amenities, including a gated enclosure, a lagoon-styled swimming pool, and hardwood floors. They listed this villa for $2 million in 2020 and sold it for $1.875 million.

In January 2020, they moved to a 5,779-square-foot home in LA. The vast living space had seven spacious bedrooms, three floors, an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and a massive roof-top deck offering enchanting views. They bought this property for a whopping $6.65 million. But after a year, they listed it for $6.85 million.

Currently, the couple lives in Texas.

Car collection

Tom has a massive car collection featuring beauties like a Cadillac CTS, Range Rover, Chevrolet Camaro GT, and Volvo XC 90, to name a few.

Personal life

Tom met Christina Pazsitzky, also a comedian, at the Cat Club on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. He was only 23 years old at the time he met his future wife. After dating for a while, the couple tied the knot in 2008. They have two boys.

Tom lives with his wife and two kids in Austin, Texas.

Social media

Tom Segura is an active user of social media. On Instagram, he has 2.4 million followers. He has shared around 3,800 posts on the photo-sharing app. He often posts humorous content, along with his pictures and clips from his podcasts. Tom joined Twitter in December 2008. He has 932.1K followers on this micro-blogging site.

Tom also has a YouTube channel with 612K subscribers. He joined YouTube on February 22, 2008, and has uploaded 164 videos till now. The popularity of his channel is evident in the numbers. He has garnered 9,52,38,947 views on his videos collectively.

Here are the details about his social media accounts.

Social Media Platform Social Media Handle Followers/ Subscribers Instagram @seguratom 2.4 Million Twitter @tomsegura 932.1 K YouTube @tomsegura 612 K

Physical appearance

The 44-year-old comedian is tall and handsome. He is 6 feet (1.82 m or 182 cm) tall and weighs around 176 lbs (80 kg). He has gorgeous blue eyes and lush black hair.

Interesting facts about Tom Segura

Tom grew up speaking Spanish.

He would often spend his summers in Lima, Peru.

When he was 19, he slipped into a short coma due to an overdose of GHB.

Tom participated in Last Comic Standing 2 and became a San Francisco regional finalist.

Before the arrival of COVID-19, a Spanish-language special of Tom was in the pipeline for fall release in 2020.

Tom is related to Andrew D. Huberman, the famous neurobiologist and podcast host.

Final thoughts

From performing at small comedy clubs to having two podcasts and four Netflix specials to his credit, Tom Segura has had a phenomenal journey. Equipped with dark wit and humor, he can make anyone laugh out loud.

We hope he keeps making the world laugh with his humor-coated stories for years to come.

