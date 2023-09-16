Steve Harvey Net Worth, Height, Weight, Age, and Career

Few names shine brighter than Steve Harvey’s in the glittering world of entertainment. From stand-up comedy stages to television sets, his magnetic charisma and tremendous talent have attracted attention. But the story doesn’t end with laughter and applause; Harvey’s business endeavors have led to a fortune that matches his larger-than-life personality. Let is discover all that related to the Steve Harvey net worth as of 2023.

Broderick Steve Harvey is an American comedian, actor, author, TV and radio personality who was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch, West Virginia. He first gained notoriety for his observational comedy and then for his self-help advice, notably on relationships.

As the curtains are drawn back, the spotlight shines on the enigmatic enforcer of humor, revealing the facets of his incredible net worth story.

Name Steve Harvey Profession Celebrity Steve Harvey age 66 years old Steve Harvey height 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Steve Harvey weight 229 lbs or 104 kg Birthplace Welch, West Virginia, USA Education University of Kent (dropped out) D.O.B Jan 17, 1957 Zodiac sign Capricorn Years active 1985-Present Spouse Marjorie Bridges-Woods (m. 2007), Mary Lee Shackelford (m. 1996–2005), Marcia Harvey (m. 1980–1994) Parents Jesse Harvey and Eloise Vera Children Wynton Harvey, Brandi Harvey, Broderick Harvey Jr., Karli

Harvey, Lori Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Jason Harvey Instagram @iamsteveharveytv

Steve Harvey net worth

Steve Harvey net worth 2023 is $200 million. And when it comes to hosting game shows, Harvey is one of the highest-paid television celebrities. His per-episode compensation is massive, with estimates ranging from $20,000 to $100,000.

According to reports, Harvey receives a whopping minimum of $10 million per season for presenting Family Feud, which has up to 200 episodes per season. It’s reasonable to say that Harvey’s financial performance in the sector has been nothing short of spectacular!

Steve Harvey Net Worth 2023 $200 million Steve Harvey Net Worth 2022 $190 million Steve Harvey Net Worth 2021 $180 million Steve Harvey Net Worth 2020 $170 million Steve Harvey Net Worth 2019 $145 million

Childhood and Early Life

Steve Harvey was born to Jesse Harvey, a coal miner, and Eloise Vera a homemaker. He was named after Broderick Crawford, the star of the television show Highway Patrol.

Harvey used to stammer as a child, but he eventually overcame it. His family lived on East 112th Street in Cleveland, Ohio for a period. This would be the inspiration for his eventual production company’s moniker, East 112.

Harvey graduated from Glenville High School in 1974. After that, he went to Kent State University and West Virginia University. He also joined the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, but he never finished college.

Harvey worked a variety of jobs to make ends meet. He worked as a boxer, insurance salesman, autoworker, mailman, and carpet sweeper. He had his debut stand-up performance at the Hilarities Comedy Club in Cleveland, Ohio, when he was 28 years old.

Career

Steve Harvey’s career in humorous entertainment began in 1985, making him a veteran of over four decades in the industry. He began with mostly stand-up comedy performers but gradually moved to other venues.

In 2012, he gave his final stand-up performance. He also published a book titled Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man in 2009.

Steve Harvey the Comedian

After four years of performing stand-up comedy on small stages, he found popularity after taking first place in the 1989 Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search finals. He assumed the role of Showtime as the Apollo presenter in 1993 and retained it until 2000.

He presided over the WB Network’s Steve Harvey Show from 1996 to 2002. Steve and Cedric the Entertainer became closer after this performance because they were both on the Kings of Comedy Tour with Bernie Mac and D.L. Hughley.

The tour rose to become the highest-earning comedy tour in American history. Among Harvey’s other endeavors are his daily talk radio show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show, roles in movies including You Got Served, and the writing of multiple books offering marital guidance.

Recently, Steve Harvey took over as the show’s host for both Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud.

Show Title Year Showtime at the Apollo 1993–2000, 2016–2018 Me and the Boys 1994–1995 The Steve Harvey Show 1996–2002 The Proud Family 2001 Essence Awards 2002, 2003 My Wife and Kids 2002 The Parkers 2003 Steve Harvey's Big Time Challenge 2003–2005 BET Comedy Awards 2004, 2005 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire 2010 Family Feud 2010–present Praise the Lord 2012 Steve Harvey 2012–2017 NAACP Image Awards 2013 Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee 2015 Celebrity Family Feud 2015–present Miss Universe 2015–2019, 2021–present Little Big Shots 2016–2018 Steve Harvey's Funderdome 2017 Little Big Shots: Forever Young 2017 Steve 2017–2019 NFL Honors 2019–2021 WWE Network Special 2019–2020 Family Feud Africa 2020–present Steve on Watch 2020–present Judge Steve Harvey 2022–present

Steve Harvey Businesses

In 2014, Steve Harvey co-founded Delightful , a dating service.

, a dating service. In 2015, Steve founded Harvey’s Foods Limited and released his first product, Easy Bacon .

and released his first product, . Little Big Shots was co-created by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. Until 2019, he served as the show’s host.

was co-created by Harvey and Ellen DeGeneres in 2016. Until 2019, he served as the show’s host. Harvey has now created his own clothing line and is apparently well-paid as a business mentor.

Awards and Achievements

Steve Harvey, a multidimensional entertainer, has won countless awards and accolades over the course of his career. Among his significant achievements are:

The Daytime Emmys

“Family Feud” Outstanding Game Show Host (2014, 2017, 2018)

Image Awards of the NAACP

Outstanding Comedy Series Actor for “The Steve Harvey Show” (2000)

Outstanding Comedy Series Actor for “The Steve Harvey Show” (2002)

Steve Harvey was named Outstanding Host in a Talk, Reality, News/Information, or Variety Series in 2014 and 2016.

Best Talk or News/Information Show Host for “Steve Harvey” (2017)

Marconi Prize

2013 and 2015 National Syndicated Personality of the Year

Walk of Fame in Hollywood

Hollywood Walk of Fame star (2013)

BET Humanitarian Award

2011 BET Humanitarian Award

The People’s Choice Awards

Steve Harvey won the Best New Talk Show Host in 2013

The Teen Choice Awards

Won the Comedian of the Year in 2011

Personal Life

Steve Harvey has had three marriages. The first was to Marcia Harvey, a businesswoman and author with whom he had three children. They married in 1981, but their marriage was annulled in 1994.

His second marriage, to actress Mary Shackelford, lasted from 1996 to 2005. This, too, resulted in a bad-tempered divorce.

Current wife of Steve Harvey

Harvey has since married Majorie Bridges. They married in 2007 but had known each other since 1990. Harvey had formally adopted Marjorie’s three children following their marriage. The pair had just marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

Marjorie established The Lady Loves Couture, an organization that assists ladies with their individual aesthetic demands.

Steve Harvey kids

Harvey’s first marriage resulted in three biological children. Brandi and Karli Harvey, his twins, are now 39 years old, and his namesake, Broderick Harvey Jr., is 30. Steve’s eldest biological grandchild is Karli’s 5-year-old son, Ben Raymond II. Harvey has one son from his second marriage, Wynton Harvey. He is 24 years old and enjoys photography as well as digital art.

Harvey and his present wife do not have biological children, but he has adopted all three of Marjorie’s children. Morgan, his eldest stepdaughter, is 34 and operates her own culinary firm, I Need Some Mo. Jason, 30, is the owner of the women’s footwear firm Yevrah. Finally, Lori, the youngest adopted kid at 24 years old, is also the most well-known to the general world due to her relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Final Thoughts

Throughout his career, Harvey was a staunch promoter of human development and empowerment. He founded the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men to help young men attain their greatest potential.

Steve Harvey’s life and career represent the American ideal, as he rose from humble origins to become a recognized comedian, actor, radio host, and television personality. His comic skills, accessible counsel, and commitment to personal development have earned him a spot in the entertainment world.

1. What is Steve Harveys net worth?

Steve Harvey net worth is $200 million. While his TV executive duties contribute to his revenue, he also earns money through his Steve Harvey Global business, which encompasses everything from filmmaking to cash installation and product licensing.

2. How much money did Steve Harvey make as Miss Universe’s host?

Harvey appears to have made a fortune hosting the Miss Universe competition from 2015 until 2021. Her pay was never disclosed, although according to a 2015 Entertainment Tonight report, it “was more than (the organization’s) salary for a host ever.”

Harvey reportedly signed the contract following his dramatic crash in the 2015 competition, which resulted in him being branded a poor winner. On Kevin Hart’s podcast, Harvey described 2021 as the “worst week” of his life due to a transit mishap.

3. How many wives has Steve Harvey had?

Steve Harvey has been married three times. First to Marcia Harvey, then to Mary Lee Shackelford, and finally with Majorie Bridges.

4. How much does Steve Harvey make per episode of Family Feud?

Harvey is one of the highest-paid game show hosts on television, with estimates ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 per episode. He apparently earns at least $10 million per season of Family Feud, which can contain up to 200 episodes (equivalent to $50,000 per 30-minute episode—not bad).

5. Steve Harvey has how many suits?

Steve Harvey is now as well-known for his style as he is for his comedy, and if you’ve ever seen an episode of Family Feud, you’ll know that the man never goes out on a bad note. He has been working with stylist Eli Karamoh since 2019, who considers him to be one of the more daring musicians for nights out and other TV shows in which he appears. He never says how many suits he owns, although estimates range from 500 to 1,000. (However, he borrowed a lot of garments for recurrent TV appearances and public engagements.)

6. How much does Family Feud make per episode?

According to rumors, the show can make up to $400,000 in advertising income per episode. This means that depending on the number of adverts displayed during the show, the show might possibly generate up to $500,000 for every episode.