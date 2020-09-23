Protests in Madrid over Coronavirus Lockdown Measures for Second Wave

Protests in Madrid spread across the streets on Sunday, September 20. People gathered around bustling crossroads to block the way and march. They were shouting words like “unity” and “healthcare,” but more specifically, “Ayuso resign.”

On Friday, the President of the Madrid area, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced that more than 850,000 people would be going into partial lockdown. These areas include some of the poorest parts of the capital city and will leave a harmful economic impact on them. The measures have been taken to manage the second wave of the coronavirus spread.

Neither can the President’s decision be blamed, nor the life of the immigrants living in Madrid due to their protests. The epidemiological situation has affected 37 areas where there are over 1000 cases among every 100,000 people.

Protests in Madrid: why are people against the President?

The groups that organized protests in Madrid accused the regional government of spreading hatred and fear. They said that the marginalized communities are being targeted.

A joint manifesto revealed the statement sent out by the protestors. They said that it is a time when the authorities should look after the vulnerable people in the city. It states that they are most affected in terms of infection rates. However, they have been discriminated against immigrants according to social stigma and territory.

The protestors said that many people who will be confined due to the lockdown are low wage earners. Many of them have jobs like taking care of children, older people, offer delivery service, and hospitality.

The protesting group called for immediate action to help the overstretched health centers to cope with demands and make a long-term investment in the communities.

Arturo Soriano joined the protesting group in the Ciudad Lineal. He said that Ayuso works with political ideology and doesn’t think about the interests of the people.

Arturo Soriano’s wife, Alicia, said that Madrid had come out of the strict lockdown in Spain quickly. She also said that the government had made bad decisions on how to prepare for the second wave. Lastly, she told the Ayuso’s party didn’t invest enough in the healthcare system of Madrid. The city has been neglecting basics like healthcare systems all through, according to her.

What protestors have to say?

Many people held placards in their hands with words like “Classist” and “Racist” written on them. One person named Miguel Montoya said that their regional government is trying to discriminate between people who are born in Spain against immigrants. The act is criminal, he said.

Spain has had more than 640,000 coronavirus cases, with more than 125,944 patients reported in the last two weeks. Madrid region has a third of the total number of cases, and the country has crossed more than 30,495 deaths.