Some know her as Teanna Smile, some call her Teanna Sweet, and for some, she is Maya Johnson. Teanna Trump has many names. More than names, she has fans and followers. A known name in the adult film industry, she is always the hot topic of discussion. But not everyone knows how old is Teanna Trump, nor do they have an inkling about her personal life.

So, let us feed you with information about your favorite adult star’s life. Uncover the details about her professional life, personal life, relationships, age, and more.

Teanna Trump Bio

Teanna Trump is a well-known name in the adult film industry. This American adult film actress is also a model and a social media star with millions of followers across various social media platforms.

Teanna did not become a sensation overnight. She faced a lot of adversity during the early years of her career, but through her perseverance and efforts, she rose to unfathomable fame. She has acted in an array of famous movies with leading production houses. Also, she has modeled for several brands.

Today, she is counted among the most famous and loved names in the adult entertainment world. She has millions of fans all over the world.

Name Teanna Trump (aka Keanna Nichele Jones, Maya Johnson, Teanna Sweet, Teanna West, Teanna Smile) Profession Adult Film Actress Age 28 Years Height 5 Feet 7 Inches (1.70 m or 170 cm) Birthplace Indiana, United States of America Education Not Known DOB August 19, 1995 Zodiac Sign Leo Years Active 2014- Present Spouse Not Known Parents Not Known Children Not Known Instagram @itsteannatrump

Early life

Teanna Trump was born Keanna Nichele Jones on August 11, 1995, in Indiana, USA. As Teanna is secretive, very little information is available about her early life, parents, family, and education. She has kept her early years well-guarded from the public eye.

According to some reports, she spent her early years in her hometown, pursued education, and later found her calling in the adult film industry.

She is of African-American ethnicity and follows Christianity. Teanna Trump age is 28 years as of 2023.

Family

Teanna has managed to keep her family away from the limelight. No one knows anything about her parents, siblings, and other family members. But we speculate that Teanna has a sister. She shared a birthday post on Twitter with Russia Jones. If we are not wrong, Russia is Teanna’s sister.

Is she related to Donald Trump?

Many people speculate that Teanna Trump is related to former president Donald Trump. But that is not the case. She only shares her second name with the ex-president. In fact, Teanna Trump is not even her real name.

As mentioned, her birth name is Keanna Nichele Jones. Keanna adopted the stage name Teanna Trump while entering the adult film industry. Within the industry and beyond, she is known by many other names, including Maya Johnson, Teanna Sweet, Teanna West, and Teanna Smile.

Career

Teanna has always dreamt of facing the screen. She fulfilled her dream with the help of an agency. She reached out to the agency while she was living in her hometown. The lady faced resistance from her family. But she decided to go ahead with her dream and ventured into the adult film industry during her early teens.

She started her career in the industry in 2014 and got recognition. She debuted on the screen at 19 years old, but it took her some time to fortify her fandom.

After her debut, she started getting offers for adult films. Many leading production houses, including VIXEN, Evil Angel, Elegant Angel, Zero Tolerance Entertainment, New Sensation, Diabolic Video, Devil Films, Digital Playground, and several others wanted to work with her.

To date, she has acted in more than 90 films. Her most recognized appearances include Black Heat 2 and Daddy Issues 3. She has also been a part of the reality show Sex and Submission.

Teanna is also a famous model. She has modeled for many famous fashion and apparel brands. She is also the brand ambassador of some leading brands.

Trump has been featured in several popular magazines and websites, including Playboy and Penthouse. Teanna has graced several Red Carpets with her presence and won several awards for her stellar performances.

Slowly and steadily, she garnered many fans and followers. Her popularity gained momentum when she shared the screen space with actor Vicky Chase. Her online presence works as fuel for her stardom. Today, people from across the globe recognize Teanna and shower her with their love and appreciation.

Teanna Trump net worth

Teanna Trump has a very successful and fulfilling career in the American adult entertainment industry. She has acted in numerous films and also appeared on certain reality shows.

As per reports, Teanna Trump net worth is between $1 million and $ 5 million. Her net worth is the result of her persistent hard work and efforts in the adult entertainment industry. Plus, her collaborations with various companies and brands.

Social media presence

Apart from being the shining star of the adult entertainment industry, Teanna Trump is also a social media star. She is very active across various social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc.

On Instagram, Teanna has around 1.4 million followers. She joined Twitter in January 2014 and has 1.7 million followers there.

Teanna Trump is also very popular on TikTok. She has 148.5K followers on TikTok, and has garnered 643K likes.

Social Media Platform Social Media Handle Followers/ Subscribers Instagram @itsteannatrump 1.4 M Twitter @TeannaTrump 1.7 M TikTok @trumpteanna 148.5 K

Physical stats

Teanna Trump is a true enchantress. So says her social media profiles. Check out her pictures, and you will know that she has an enviable figure, topped with looks to die for.

Her tall and slender frame stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm or 1.7m). She weighs around 125 lbs (57 kg). Teanna has a well-proportionated body. She is 33-25-34 approx., but some sources claim that she is 33-25-37.

Teanna’s gorgeous, lush black mane complements her beautiful brown eyes. She has a well-chiseled face and a striking complexion.

Teanna has a very glamorous persona.

Relationships

Millions of people around the world love Teanna, but the question is -who is the love of her life?

Unfortunately, like her personal information, Teanna has kept her love life discreet. She does not like to talk about her dating life publically.

Controversy

As per the office of Oklahoma County Sheriff, she pleaded guilty to a marijuana charge and had been behind bars for the same. She faced the charges in March 2015 and was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Interesting facts about Teanna Trump

Teanna’s shoe size is 7.5 (US)

Her dress size is 5 (US)

Currently, she lives in Texas, USA

The bottom line

Teanna Trump has had a phenomenal journey till now. She dreamt of being an actress, and she made her dream come true with hard work, determination, and perseverance. Today, she dominates the American adult entertainment industry.

A true enchantress, her stellar performances speak for her. May she keeps on attaining unimaginable success.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Who is Teanna Trump?

Teanna Trump is a famous actress from the American adult entertainment industry.

2. What is Teanna Trump real name?

Teanna Trump’s real name is Keanna Nichele Jones. But her fans call her by many other names, including Maya Johnson, Teanna Sweet, Teanna West, and Teanna Smile.

3. Why is Teanna Trump famous?

Teanna Trump is one of the most recognized faces in the adult entertainment industry. She has been a part of many successful films. Besides, she is also a model.

4. Is Teanna Trump related to Donald Trump?

No, Teanna Trump is not related to Donald Trump in any way. She only shares her second name with the ex-American president.

5. What is Teanna Trump net worth?

Teanna Trump’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million.

6. What is Teanna Trump’s weight?

Teanna Trump weighs around 125 lbs (57 kg).

7. What is Teanna Trump height?

Teanna Trump is 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm or 1.70 m) tall.