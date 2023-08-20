Stunna Girl Net Worth, Career, Personal Life, and More

If you are a fan of rap music, you would have heard Stunna Girl. Her music dominates the rap scene. With hit numbers like – “Runway”, “Tap Out”, and “On the Record” under her belt, she is one of the most successful musicians in the industry today. Her stint in “Baddies West” became her claim to fame. Her captivating personality made her the most talked-about participant on the show. She made the judges and the audience sway with her confidence and charisma. With a successful stint in the show and a flourishing career in the music industry, the world certainly wants to know Stunna Girl net worth.

We have accumulated all the information about this fabulous American musician for all her fans. Right from her net worth to her discography, her height to her weight, her early life to her current relationship, you will find every detail about Stunna Girl here.

So, why wait any longer? Let us get up close and personal with Stunna Girl.

Stunna Girl bio

Name Stunna Girl Real Name Suzanne Sade Brown Profession Rapper and Songwriter Date of Birth July 2, 1998 Age 24 years Zodiac Sign Cancer Place of Birth Sacramento, California Nationality American Religion Christianity Gender Female Education Graduate Stunna Girl Height 5 feet 1 inch (154 cm) Stunna Girl Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Sexual Orientation Straight Current Relationship Status Single Boyfriend Richmula 500 Children None Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Years Active 2018- present Net Worth $1 Million

Early life and education

Stunna Girl is an American rapper and songwriter. She was born Suzzane Sade Brown in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento, California, USA, on July 2, 1998. Her father was a street rapper. So, her confab with this genre of music happened very early in her life. She would listen to her father’s recordings at their home studio and sing her heart out in front of an audience on her mother’s encouragement.

Hardships were always a part of life since childhood. She had a difficult upbringing. When she was in seventh grade, she was expelled from her school and would also go to character school when she was in eighth grade. She dropped out when she was in the ninth grade.

At 11, she registered herself in police records after a fight. She was sent to a group home when she was 14, but she ran away to Colorado after a day. The FBI got involved and slapped several grave charges on her, including fake ID, gun possession, and robbery.

She spent three years (from 14 to 17 years) in a correctional facility at California Youth Authority. When she left the facility in 2018, she was sent to county jail.

She took the General Education Development tests and graduated from high school when she was in jail. She also attended some college classes from there.

Family

Not much is known about Stunna Girl’s family. According to reports, she has six siblings- three brothers, two sisters, and a half-sister. Her father, a rap artist, owned a studio, and as mentioned, he was the one who introduced Stunna Girl to the world of rap. When she was seven, she would record hip-hop songs in her father’s studio.

Stunna Girl shares an amicable bond with her mother. She calls her mother her biggest cheerleader and role model. Her mother had to go to jail for two years when Stunna Girl was only 12 years old.

Career

The year 2018 marked the beginning of Stunna Girl’s professional rapping career. She released her first music video, “Real Rap” online, and it garnered more than 850K views. It was followed by other singles like “Let It Drip”, “On The Record”, “Back In The Day”, “Like I Said Tho”, and more.

Stunna Girl rose to fame with her single “Runway” in 2019. The song became an instant hit and grabbed the attention of classes and the masses. It was on the 8th spot on Spotify’s US Viral 50 charts in 2020. Many renowned labels appreciated her music. After this viral video, she signed a deal with a famous record label- Epic Video.

After tasting success with her first single, in February 2019, she released her debut album, YKWTFGO. The album features seventeen songs. Her second album, “Stunna This, Stunna That” came after two years.

In 2020, she dropped many singles, such as “Lil Boy Cash”, “Rotation”, “Still Smoke”, “Ask About Me”, and “No Real Bitches Left”. In 2021, she released “Catch Me At The Bank”, “10 Times Remix”, “Facts”, and “Where You Belong”.

She has collaborated with many leading musicians, such as Flo Milli, Blaatina, NLE Choppa, Saweetie, 42 Dugg, French Montana, and many more, throughout her career.

Although Stunna Girl had accumulated a good fan base, the biggest breakthrough in her career came in January 2023, when she appeared on Zeus Network’s “Baddies West”. She impressed the audience and judges with her strong performances. Soon, she became a household name.

Stunna Girl is known for her distinctive style of rap. Her songs are a mix of a unique rap style and thought-provoking lyrics. Most of her songs tell stories on subjects such as empowerment, fame, money, sex, and fashion.

Physical attributes

Stunna Girl is really stunning. She does not just possess a pretty face but also has a very strong personality. Her good looks, topped with her persona, always make heads turn wherever she goes.

She is 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall and weighs 146 lbs (62 kg). She has beautiful black hair but always colors them in different hues and colors. Her eyes are a beautiful dark brown.

Her shoe size is 8 US. She has piercing in her ears and many tattoos on her body.

Social media presence

Apart from being a successful rapper and songwriter, she is also a social media personality. She is active across various social media channels and has a massive fan following. She uses her social media accounts as a medium to connect with her fans and promote her music. Stunna likes to share her studio sessions, live performances, and behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her music videos with her fans.

Due to her popularity on social media, she bagged several modeling and brand endorsement projects that opened a new means of income for her. Having said that, Stunna Girl net worth is approximately $1 Million as of 2023.

Coming back to social media, she has 1.2 Million followers on Instagram. She joined Twitter in March 2020 and has 147.8 K followers on that platform.

In May 2017, she created a self-titled YouTube channel and dropped her music there. She has 145k subscribers on her channel and more than 50 million views.

She was the fourth top artist on TikTok in 2019. The artists who preceded her were Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Mariah Carey. She has around a hundred million streams on Spotify.

Here are the details about her social media accounts-

Instagram- @stunnagirl

Twitter-@realstunnagirl

YouTube- @StunnaGirl

What is Stunna Girl net worth

Stunna Girl has had quite a phenomenal journey. She started from the bottom and reached the sky. She overcame the challenges faced during her early childhood days and created a wonderful life for herself, following her passion for music.

Over the years, she has created multiple sources of income. She is a singer, songwriter, and model. As of 2023, Sunna Girl Baddies West net worth is around $1 Million. She earns $250,000 per year. Her main channels for income are sales of her songs, live shows, and streaming royalties. As per reports, Capitol Music Group signed her in a whopping $1 million deal.

Also, as mentioned earlier, she also makes money from endorsing brands across her social media channels.

Here is a detailed account of her growing net worth:

Stunna Girl Net Worth 2023 $1 Million Stunna Girl Net Worth 2022 $800K Stunna Girl Net Worth 2021 $500K Stunna Girl Net Worth 2020 $200K Stunna Girl Net Worth 2019 $100K

Let us take a look at her net worth breakdown.

Music Sales $250,000 Collaborations $100,00 Record Deals $75,000 Social Media $50,000 Brand Endorsements $25,000

Stunna Girl boyfriend

Stunna Girl likes to keep her private life private. She does not spill any beans about her dating life on her social media accounts.

As per reports, Stunna Girl is in a relationship with Richmula 500. They both are seeing each other since February 2023. The couple has been seen many times walking hand-in-hand in public. Richmula 500 is also a rapper. The couple have collaborated for songs such as “Freaky” and “Pop You”.

Achievements and awards

Stunna Girl is one of the most talented musicians in the industry right now. Her goosebumps-inducing voice and hard-hitting words always create a great impact on the listener. In a short span, she has managed to achieve a great deal of success.

Here are some of her notable achievements and awards.

In August 2020, RIAA (The Recording Industry Association of America) awarded a Gold certification to her hit single “Runway”.

NBA 2K21, a famous video game, used her soundtrack, “Lil Boy Cash”.

She has collaborated with many leading musicians, such as Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Saweetie, 42 Dugg, French Montana, and many more.

With hard work and dedication, she has accumulated a great deal of wealth. Stunna Girl net worth is $1 Million. Given the struggle she had to bear early in her life, it is one of her biggest achievements.

Interesting facts

Stunna Girl has always talked about the influence of her early days on her music. As a child, she was a fan of Donell Jones and Sade. The influence of their music can be seen in her music.

Stunna Girl has appeared on the cover of Muze Magazine in its November 2020 issue.

She also appeared on a podcast “Inspire Your Freestyle” in 2021.

In December 2022, she got into a fistfight with Tommie Lee, Love & Hip Hop star.

Stunna Girl has always been vocal about racial discrimination. She actively participated in protests for Black Lives Matter movement.

Stunna Girl loves to dye her hair. Though her natural hair color is black, she often flaunts different colors, such as blonde, silver, pink, purple, pale green, dark green, blue, and red.

Stunna Girl loves her tattoos. She has many tattoos on her body, including a rose on her arm, a crown on her hand, and a butterfly tattoo on her chest.

Her viral song “Runway” ignited the popular #Runway Challenge on TikTok.

Her friends gave her the stage name “Stunna Girl” because she always looked stunning.

Final thoughts

Stunna Girl had to drop out of her school and spend time in jail. Despite all the difficulties thrown at her face by destiny, she made her life more than ideal. Her love and passion for music fueled her desire to do something big in life, and the rest is history. Today, Stunna Girl is one of the most recognized names in the entertainment and music industry.

