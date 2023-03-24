If you have recently signed up for Paramount Plus subscription and now wondering how to cancel Paramount Plus subscription, then worry not! Because you can cancel your Paramount Plus subscription in just a few easy steps:

Visit paramountplu.com and then use your paramount plus login credentials to log into your account. Click on “Account” in the upper right-hand corner. Once you are taken to the next page, scroll down to find the option to “cancel subscription.” Click on the button, and you are done!

So, with just three quick and easy steps, your problem is solved.

How to cancel Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime

Now, Paramount Plus is not just offered as a standalone or independent video-on-demand service. Paramount Plus is also available as a third-party or an optional channel on Amazon Prime. Hence, you might want to know how to cancel paramount Plus on Amazon.

Paramount Plus and many other channels, such as HoiChoi, Discovery Plus, etc., are also available on Amazon Prime. So, if you already have a subscription to Amazon Prime, then you can subscribe to Paramount Plus.

All you need to do is pay an additional subscription amount apart from the yearly subscription fee for Amazon Prime. This additional fee, however, is quite nominal.

Steps to cancel Paramount Plus on Prime

As an Amazon Prime and Paramount Plus subscriber, if you are wondering how to cancel Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime, then here are the steps you need to follow:

Log into your Amazon Prime account via a mobile app or on a desktop Go to the top right corner of the screen where you have the account holder’s name mentioned Under that, you will find the “Accounts & Lists option.” Click on this option A drop-down appears Choose the option of “Memberships & Subscriptions.” You will be taken to a new page where you can view all the additional channels that you are subscribed to Click on “Cancel Channel” adjacent to Paramount Plus and voila

With these steps, you will learn how to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription on Amazon Prime.

Once you know how to cancel Paramount Plus on Amazon, you will find the process seamless. This is because all you need to do is log into your Amazon Prime account. You don’t need to remember or use your Paramount Plus login credentials as a second step.

Now that you know how to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription on Amazon Prime, you can get set going!

Since Paramount Plus is available as a third-party channel on multiple videos on-demand platforms, it is important to recall how you signed up in the first place before you find out how to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription.

Once you realize the route through which you signed up, you can find out the answers to how to cancel a Paramount Plus subscription on Amazon Prime, how to cancel a Paramount Plus subscription on Roku, and so on.

How to cancel Paramount Plus free trial?

Yet another question many people have is how to cancel the Paramount Plus free trial. Since many doubt, this option is even available, here is a surprise! Well, you can cancel your Paramount Plus subscription within the trial period.

Suppose you are unhappy with the content offered on Paramount Plus and wish to back out from the subscription within the free trial period. In that case, you must remember that you must cancel before the trial period ends. If you forget this, you will automatically charge on your card for the package you had chosen while signing up on the platform.

All you need to do is:

Click on your profile picture Tap on “Account” Select “cancel subscription”

That’s it!

Yet another 3-step process is the answer to how to cancel Paramount Plus free trial!

How to cancel subscription on Paramount Plus website?

Suppose you have subscribed to the channel directly via its website and wish to cancel it. In that case, once again, it is simple.

Here are the steps you need to follow:

Visit Paramount Plus website: paramountplus.com and sign in using your paramount plus login Visit the Account overview, which is to your right. Click on your profile picture and you will have the option of “Account” Choose this option, and then you will get the option to “Cancel subscription” Just click on the option and you’re done

How to cancel Paramount Plus on Roku

Roku is another video-on-demand platform where Paramount Plus is a third-party channel.

Here is how to cancel Paramount Plus on Roku:

Open Paramount Plus on a Roku device. Using the remote, press the asterisk button present. Choose “Manage subscription” and then click on “Cancel subscription”

With these 3 easy steps, you can cancel your subscription to Roku.

Re-subscribing to Paramount Plus

If you do not get the content of your choice on Paramount Plus, canceling your subscription is wise. If you want to cancel your free trial subscription, ensure that you do it while still on the trial period.

Also, if you cancel your paid subscription, you can continue to view the channel until the expiration date. However, if you wish to re-subscribe to the platform at any point, you can do it directly via the website (paramountplus.com).

If you need any assistance with managing your subscription or any other subscription-related query, you can contact the Paramount+ support center.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Global owns Paramount Plus, a D2C or direct-to-consumer on-demand video streaming platform. It is a subscription-based streaming facility created by Viacom CBS. The platform was founded in the United States on March 4, 2021.

The platform has roughly 55.9 million registered users, and its headquarters is in New York City. Paramount Plus is available in multiple languages, such as English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Danish, Finnish, Swedish, and Norwegian.

The platform includes programs from multiple television channels such as CBS, MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, etc. Hence, it is the perfect platform for those who love to binge-watch shows from childhood, as you can find them all here!

Apart from the shows and programs of many television channels, you can also watch numerous Paramount Plus Originals. Also, movies of all time that have been created by Paramount are found on this platform.

Subscription fee and devices to watch on

Paramount Plus offers two different subscription plans:

First is an “Essential Plan” that costs $5 monthly and $50 yearly. This plan supports advertisements. So, you might not be able to enjoy seamless viewing as ads will crop up as slated.

The second is the “Premium Plan.” This is an ad-free subscription plan, so you will not have advertisements to disturb you. It costs $10 per month. The yearly subscription fee is $100 per year.

Other than the difference in advertisements, the two plans have no other differences. All content is the same across both plans. However, one more difference is that the Premium plan enables you to connect to the live CBS channel, which is not offered as part of the essential plan.

So, you need to choose the subscription plan as per your requirement. Lastly, the Premium plan is offered on Amazon Prime and Apple Tv as third-party channels.

What devices can you access Paramount Plus?

You can access the platform on the below-mentioned devices:

iOS

Android

Samsung Smart TVs

LG TVs

Vizio TVs

Chromecast

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S and so on

All-time popular content on Paramount Plus

As mentioned earlier, on Paramount Plus you can watch all the shows from television channels like CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, and so on. Also, the shows that are airing on CBS daily are usually available for streaming on Paramount Plus precisely one day after they are aired or telecasted.

So, having a subscription to this platform is the perfect option. You can view some hit films and theatricals like “Smile, ” a horror film. There are also older classic movies like “Top Gun” that you can also stream.

Some other popular options that you can go for are “Halo,” “Yellowstone:1883”, “Star Trek,” and many more.

If you are a big fan of TV shows like “The Good Fight” or “1883,” then a paramount subscription will help you watch them!

Other renowned films that you can watch on Paramount Plus are “The Godfather,” “Mayon of Kingstown,” “Why women kill,” and “The Twilight Zone.”

Paramount Plus Pros and Cons

Before you decide to go ahead and purchase the subscription for Paramount Plus, you must know all its pros and cons. This will help you make an informed decision and save you much money if you feel the cons are too major.

Pros

Affordable subscription plans

Attractive content catalog

Convenient user interface

Live TV is a big pro for those who do not have a dish facility

Cons

Not a steady flow of original content

Live TV comes with a live telecast option to rewind or forward

High rate of churn due to the lack of innovative and new content

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How to cancel Paramount Plus on App Store?

If you subscribed to Paramount Plus via Apple Store or Google playstore, that’s where you will need to go when you want to cancel the subscription. On Google playstore, you must sign in and then go to “My subscriptions.” Look for Paramount Plus in the subscription list and click “Manage.” Then choose “Cancel subscription.” The steps to cancel a subscription on the App store are precisely the same.

2. Can I cancel Paramount Plus free trial?

Yes, you can cancel your free trial subscription but you need to ensure that you are still in your trial period at the time of cancellation.

3. Can I re-subscribe after the cancellation of my subscription?

Yes, you can re-subscribe after the cancellation of the subscription. You can do this by visiting paramountplus.com

4. Can you watch sports on Paramount Plus?

Yes, you can also watch all sports shows on CBS on Paramount Plus. You can also view NFL games on both Essential and Premium plans. Also, if you are interested in soccer, you can watch games like the UEFA Champions League.

5. Can I get Paramount Plus on Walmart+?

Yes, Paramount Plus is available as a third-party channel along with Walmart+. The best part is you can get it for no additional cost. Though Walmart+ is an online shopping app and a competition to Amazon, it surprisingly offers a free subscription for an on-demand video streaming platform. The subscription fee for Walmart+ is $13 per month and $98 per year.

6. Can I combine Paramount Plus with Showtime?

You can combine or bundle your Paramount Plus and Showtime subscriptions. You can watch the content of both platforms right on Paramount Plus, which is extreme;y convenient. Whether you combine Paramount Plus Essential or Premium with Showtime, it will cost you $60, as there has been a discount of 50% since January 2023.