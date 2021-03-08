What TV Shows Are on Amazon Prime to Watch in 2021?

If you are wondering what tv shows are on Amazon Prime to watch this season, then this is the right place. We have selected the best TV shows for you.

Amazon Prime is a monthly or yearly subscription package where you can watch 40,000+ tv shows and movies.

The price of Amazon Prime differs from country to country, but it is relatively a lot cheaper than its competitor Netflix. So, let us check out what shows are on Amazon Prime.

What TV shows are on Amazon Prime to binge-watch?

Here are some of the best tv shows on Amazon Prime that you can binge-watch this weekend:

The Magicians, December 16, 2015 – April 1, 2020

It is a fantasy TV show that first aired on Syfy. The show is based on the novel of the same name by the author Lev Grossman.

Quentin Coldwater gets admission to the Brakebills University so that he can be a magician for Magical Pedagogy. In this school, he learns that the magical world he once read in his childhood book is a reality and a threat to human society.

However, in the meantime, his best friend from childhood Julia is upset that she couldn’t pass her entrance to the Brakebills University and seeks to learn magic from someone else outside of the university.

Cast and Crew

Sera Gamble and John McNamara are creators of this tv show.

The cast consists of Jason Ralph, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Stella Maeve, Arjun Gupta, Hale Appleman, Jade Tailor, Summer Bislhil, Brittany Curran, Rick Worthy, and Trevor Einhorn.

Number of seasons: 5

Number of episodes: 65

Video Credit: YouTube

Upload, May 1, 2020 – Present

Upload is an Amazon original series that falls under the comedy and drama genre.

This takes place in the year 2033 when human beings “upload” themselves in this virtual afterlife after death. Nathan, a young computer programmer, died abruptly and is sent to an expensive and luxurious lake view.

However, he soon notices that he is entirely under the control of Ingrid – his still living and possessive girlfriend.

This digital paradise has both pros and cons, and Nathan tries to adjust himself here. Here he bonds with his living client provision representative, Nora.

Nora also has her issues; she struggles with this job, her father, who is ill, does not want to be in this digital paradise, and her feelings for Nathan grow gradually, where she starts to think that Nathan was killed.

Cast and Crew

The creator of the show is Greg Daniels.

The consists of Robbie Amell, Zainab Johnson, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, and Allegra Edwards

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 10

Video Credit: YouTube

Fear the Walking Dead, August 23, 2015 – Present

This is a spin-off series of the famous tv show The Walking Dead, and that should be the only reason this drama to be on your’ what tv shows are on Amazon Prime‘ list.

The first three seasons are a prequel that focuses on the blended family, Madison Clark school counselor, Travis Manawa, English teacher, their daughter Alicia, and son Nick, a drug addict.

They experience the zombie apocalypse from the beginning.

All of them need to change themselves, learn new skills to survive, and adapt to this horrific situation.

From season 4, Morgan Jones, who was on the original series, was the main character, and he encounters this family with more survivors from Texas.

Cast and Crew

Based on this comic series of the same name by Tony Moore, Robert Kirkman, and Charlie Adlard. This tv show is created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson.

The main cast consists of Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Cliff Curtis, Alycia Debnam Carey, Mercedes Mason, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ruben Blades, Colby Hollman, and Lorenzo James Henrie.

The supporting cast consists of Karen David, Michelle Ang, Colman Domingo, Daniel Sharman, Danay Garcia, Dayton Callie, Alexa Nisenson, Sam Underwood, Maggie Grace, Lisandra Tena, Garret Dillahunt, and Lennie James.

Number of seasons: 6

Number of episodes: 76

Video Credit: YouTube

This Is Us, September 20, 2016 – Present

This is one of the best Amazon Prime tv shows in recent years. If you are into romance, family drama, you must add this to ‘what tv shows are on Amazon Prime’ watchlist.

The story follows a family of five, the parents’ Jack Pearson and Rebecca Pearson, and their three children Randall, Kate, and Kevin. They are often regarded as ‘Big Three’ in different timelines.

Mostly the story takes place in the present time and uses some flashbacks so that we can get to know the family’s history.

It is seen that Kate and Kevin were born one and a half months before their due date, and they were supposed to be a triplet. They were born on Jack’s birthday in the year 1980.

Jack and Rebecca adopt an African American kid, Randall, who his father abandoned at a fireplace.

Unfortunately, Jack dies when the kids were 17, and Rebecca marries Miguel as Jack’s best friend.

Then the stories are about the kids, and they become successful in their life.

Cast and Crew

Dan Fogelman created the show.

The main cast consists of Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Niles Fitch, Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Alexandra Breckenridge, Logan Shroyer, and Jon Huertas.

The supporting cast consists of Hannah Zeile, Parker Bates, Eris Baker, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Lonnie Chavis, Asante Black, Lyric Ross, Faithe Herman, Griffin Dunne, Melanie Liburd, and Caitlin Thompson.

Number of seasons: 5

Number of episodes: 81

Video Credit: YouTube

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, March 20 – May 22, 2019

This tv show is a sequel to the famous series Pretty Little Liars and is roughly based on the novel The Perfectionists by Sara Shepard in 2014.

It is a spin-off show of the Pretty Little Liars and the third part from the Pretty Little Liars franchise.

Cast and Crew

The creator of this tv show is I. Marlene King.

The cast consists of Sasha Pieterse, Sofia Carson, Hayley Erin, Janel Parrish, Sydney Park, Graeme Thomas King, Kelly Rutherford, and Eli Brown.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes:10

Video Credit: YouTube

The Dangerous Book for Boys, March 30, 2018

This comedy web tv show is about Wyatt McKenna and his siblings who are dealing with numerous things after their father’s death, Patrick, who was a whimsical inventor and liked by everyone who meets him.

“The Dangerous Book for Boys”, is a book left by Patrick for his kids, and Wyatt gets entangled in this fantasy world.

In this world, he meets with his father, who helps him learn life skills, which will help Wyatt in real life.

Cast and Crew

The tv show is based on a book with the same name by Conn and Hal Iggulden.

Bryan Cranston and Greg Mottola created it.

The cast consists of Chris Diamantopoulos, Drew Logan Powell, Gabriel Bateman, Erinn Hayes, and Kyan Zielinski.

Number of seasons:

Number of episodes: 6

Video Credit: YouTube

Mad Dogs, January 15, 2015 – January 22, 2016

One of the best Amazon original series that we have to include on our list of what tv shows are on Amazon Prime.

A forty-year-old man makes a wrong decision, and they go on a vacation that is nothing but hell.

This series is a new version of the British series with the same name, which was released few years before this.

Cast and Crew

The creator of the tv show is Cris Cole.

The cast consists of Ben Chaplin, Romany Malco, Michael Imperioli, Phil Davis, and Steve Zahn.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 10

Video Credit: YouTube

Just Add Magic: Mystery City, January 15, 2015 – October 25, 2019

It is a live-action family drama that follows the stories of 3 teenage girls, Hannah, Darbie, and Kelly, who are best friends and lives in Saffron Falls.

They want to bake a cake for Kelly’s grandmother’s birthday, and they found an antique mysterious cooking book in the attic of Kelly’s home. Her grandmother is also sick from a mysterious disease and couldn’t talk properly.

The book has some unusual names for the ingredients, such as Taurian thyme, Hazelnut Healing Tart, Cedronian vanilla, and Shut ’em Up Shortcake.

They go to Mama P’s store to purchase these ingredients, and Mama P tells them that she knows the meaning of all these strange and unusual words.

Thus, the girls believe Mama P has immense knowledge about the magical and weird ingredients.

Kelly came to know there are more magical cooking books, and she decided to own all of them to cure her grandmother of this mysterious disease.

Cast and Crew

The tv show is based on a book with the same name by Cindy Callaghan.

It is developed by Joanna Lewis and Kristine Songco

The main cast consists of Olivia Sanabia, Aubrey Miller, Judah Bellamy, Abby Donnelly, Amy Hill, Catia Ojeda, Dee Wallace, Aiden Lovekamp, Andrew Burlinson, and Ellen Karsten.

Number of seasons: 3

Number of episodes: 51

Video Credit: YouTube

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, May 11, 2018 – January 11, 2019

This show is a reboot of the series Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends. The story is hilarious as we see Rocky and Bullwinkle are thrown into different situations, and somehow, they manage to save the day again and again.

Their ambitions are to be a rock star, but they end up joining together with fearless leaders sinister whose plan is to take control worldwide.

The reason we added this series on our’ what tv shows are on Amazon Prime’ list as it is a very light-hearted series that you can enjoy on the weekends.

Cast and Crew

It is developed by Marco Schnabel and David P. Smith.

The voice actors are Tara Strong, Ben Diskin, Brad Norman, Piotr Michael, and Rachel Butera.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 26

Video Credit: YouTube

World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, August 14, 2020

This is a reality show where teams will race over the mountains, oceans, and jungles, but the twist is the race is non-stop and almost without any sleep.

Before, it was known as Eco-Challenge and was broadcasted from 1995 – 2002.

The race took place in Mount Fuji in 2019, and the host of this series was Bear Grylls.

66 people took the challenge and divided into four groups. This race included trekking, mountain biking, sailing, white water rafting, and paddleboarding.

Contestants need to have some experience in climbing, rappelling, and canyoneering.

The staff members will provide the teams with a compass and maps, and you cannot use any mobile phone.

Every team member needs to finish the race, and if one of them quits, then the whole team will be eliminated.

The winning prize is $100,000 in cash. Watch the show to find out which team won this cash prize.

Cast and Crew

David Charles directed this while Bear Grylls presented it.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 10

Video Credit: YouTube

Z: The Beginning of Everything, November 5, 2015 – January 27, 2017

It is a period drama that sets in the 1920s about the life of Christina Ricci.

In the first season, the audience will see her married life with her husband, who is yet to become famous for his books. There are marital tensions between them, and their life is all about alcohol and parties.

Cast and Crew

Based on Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald by Therese Anne Fowler.

The creator of the show is Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin.

The cast consists of Christina Ricci, David Strathairn, and David Hoflin

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 10

Video Credit: YouTube

Too Old to Die Young, June 14, 2019

If you are into a crime drama, you should add this tv series to the list of ‘what tv shows are on Amazon Prime.’

The story starts with a cop who is grieving after his partner died. He then finds himself in the underworld with the man who shot his partner.

Here he discovers Yakuza soldiers, hitmen, mafias from Russian, teenage killers, and Mexican assassins.

Cast and Crew

The creator of this show is Nicolas Winding Refn and Ed Brubaker.

The cast consists of Miles Teller, Cristina Rodlo, Augusto Aguilera, John Hawkes, Nell Tiger Free, and Jena Malone.

Number of seasons: 1

Number of episodes: 10

Video Credit: YouTube

Final thoughts

We hope you found the list ‘what tv shows are on Amazon Prime‘ helpful. They have so many shows that we couldn’t add everything, but you will find something that will suit your taste on Amazon Prime.

If you have already seen any of these tv shows, let us to know in the comment section below.