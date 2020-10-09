Titans vs Steelers postponed after two people test positive for COVID-19

Titans vs Steelers has been postponed, and Tennessee and Pittsburgh will not play in the fourth week. One more player and a staff member were positive of coronavirus in the Titans and called in for immediate postponement. This is also not the first time the organization announced members reporting positive.

Titans vs Steelers postponed after coronavirus positive cases

The matchup was scheduled for October 4, 1 pm PT at Tennessee. It is now the first game in the season to get postponed due to the novel coronavirus. The league sent out an official statement on Thursday, October 1. They said that decision to push the game was to ensure safety and good health for all coaches, players, and staff. They also said that the Titans are closed for now and will not have any activities until they further notify.

This is not the first time that the Titans had to shut down due to the coronavirus. Already, three of their players and five staff members reported positive during the end of September. They had also informed that the team would not start activities till Saturday, October 3.

Earlier, they said that the game might get pushed till October 5 or 6, but when another player tested positive, they had to postpone Week 4. The makeup date has not been announced, but they said they would reveal it soon. Tennessee said that they are adjusting to the fantasy line-ups and hopes to get things better soon.

As per the recent update, the date has not been finalized, but in all probability, the Steelers vs Titans will happen on Week 7. The rescheduling is currently in process. The NFL also announced a game between Baltimore Ravens vs Steelers to get pushed back until Week 8 also due to the previous game’s postponement.